The Pima County Board of Supervisors will hear a resolution Tuesday to amend the tax levy that had already approved for five school districts, including Continental Elementary School District No. 39.
The amendment would increase the tax levy, and resulted from an incorrect school district primary property tax levy being reported to the board, a memorandum from county administrator Chuck Huckelberry said.
According to the memorandum, the previous levy was set at $6.1 million at a rate of $1.6894 for Continental, and has been increased to $7 million at a rate of $1.9399.
A taxpayer with a $150,000 home within the Continental district would pay an extra $37.58 in property tax should the board approve the amendment.