The Continental School District Educational Foundation is celebrating its 20th year of supporting the school district with its SweetArt Gala on Saturday at the Community Performing Arts Center.
Among the night's features will be the school's jazz band and music programs, live and silent auctions, live art demonstrations and raffles. The school staff and community members will be recognized, hors d'oeuvres and a no-host bar will be available as well.
Money raised at the event will be used for teacher mini-grants, the library, visual and performing arts programs, eighth grade promotion scholarships, among other things.
You can support the gala by being a sponsor, donating an item for the silent auction or raffle and attending the gala. For more information, 520-223-6475.