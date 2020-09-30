Continental Elementary School District Superintendent Roxana Rico will retire from the district Oct. 10, but she will not be leaving her role as superintendent. Rico will return the next day to keep working as an employee of a third-party company called Educational Services Inc.
The move will provide a financial benefit to the district and will allow Rico to receive pension benefits along with 80 percent of her current salary.
The switch from district employee to ESI employee is one Rico called a “formality,” and she said she has no intention of leaving the district anytime soon.
“I really do love Continental,” she said. “I really do appreciate the fact that the board allowed me to work under ESI and still serve Continental because we have a lot of work to do and it’s a wonderful place to be.”
ESI has a retire/rehire program that allows district employees to retire through the Arizona State Retirement System and be rehired at the district as an ESI employee. Normally, someone who retires is required to wait a year before they return to the workforce and then are limited to part-time work.
ESI allows someone to return right away and keep working full time.
Rico said once you hit retirement eligibility, based on a combination of age and years worked, it doesn’t make sense to continue working as a district employee because the pension no longer increases.
She made the decision to participate in the retire/rehire program last year. Under the agreement, Rico will receive a salary of $90,854.40 (20 percent less than her current contract) as well as vacation and sick leave and a $600 yearly phone stipend.
The district saves money by paying the lower percentage of Rico’s salary as well as paying a lower percentage rate into Rico’s retirement. The district pays a five percent administrative fee to ESI, which Rico said is about $5,000.
Rico said she’ll be responsible for purchasing and paying for our own medical insurance.
Many ESI employees work for a year and then are rehired by the district after that year is up, usually returning at the same reduced salary rate. Rico said she is planning on switching back to a district employee after the year is done.
She said returning as a district employee benefits the district because they will retain Rico at 80 percent of her salary and will no longer pay the fee to ESI. It benefits her because additional benefits and her medical will be covered.
“It definitely gives school districts the ability to keep experienced staff on board and allows them to continue to work without a break in their careers,” she said. “With the teacher and administrator shortage it does provide a win-win situation for both parties.”
CESD’s governing board approved the agreement with ESI Sept. 23.
Board President Andrew McGibbon said there are a number of benefits in working with ESI.
“The biggest benefit of the ESI program to the district is that we are able to retain very talented teachers and administrators that might normally retire and move on,” he said. “We also realize an overall cost benefit to the district while using ESI.”
Common in districts
Former Superintendent Virginia Juettner also had an ESI contract. There have been three CESD employees who have retired and come back as ESI employees.
Sahuarita Unified School District has also utilized retire/rehire programs with past employees.
Assistant Superintendent Scott Downs said SUSD has had seven employees partake in similar programs and currently has one employee actively working as an ESI retire/rehire employee.
He said it's a cost savings to the district of about 10 percent.
Dozens of districts
ESI Executive Vice President Andy Shirk said the Scottsdale-based staffing solutions company serves about 150 to 170 school districts in Arizona. He said in any given year, they have about 1,200 retirees working back in the districts.
“Districts appreciate how it keeps valued teachers and admins who have reached a point in their career where it makes financial sense for them to take advantage of the program and have that ability to be able to retire and take their pension and return to the district at a reduced rate of pay,” he said. “It allows the district to save money.”
Shirk said school boards determine the terms of the contract and ESI acts as the administrator, providing a variety of options for governing boards to choose from.
“Certain districts may need to keep those terms a little bit more lucrative for retirees to stay,” he said. “Other districts may say, ‘Let’s shoot more for savings.' The district board sets that and what we can do is provide a full menu.”
Along with the retire/rehire program, ESI provides substitute teachers in the state. While CESD is not contracted for this service with ESI, Shirk said they have seen more need for substitutes since COVID-19 on the state level.
“We have seen an increase in need and decrease in people who are available,” he said. “Of our 5,000 substitutes in the state the average age is 56, and we know those folks are higher risk and maybe reluctant to return. It’s a combination of that and the shortage.”
Shirk said anyone who can or is interested in becoming a substitute teacher should contact their districts.
“I try to encourage everyone if you can sub at any district, do it,” he said. “Schools really need help right now, all of them. If you have a bachelor’s and love of kids, the rest of it we can work it out.”
There will be no interruption or change to Rico's role and responsibilities as superintendent.