If at first you don't succeed...
Last year, Continental School students and a local dad created an 85-by-50-foot "thank you" letter hoping to get into the Guinness Book of World Records. They didn't have any luck, but that hasn't deterred them any. On Thursday, the students will unveil what they hope will be the world's largest envelope.
Apparently, to get into the book one has to either create a compelling new category or break an existing record, said local author Carew Papritz, father of 13-year-old Continental student Cutter Papritz.
"Guinness didn't take the letter because it's not a new category they wanted to create," Papritz said. "So I decided to see if we can create the world's largest envelope."
For several weeks, Papritz and 10 students have been creating an envelope that is 90-by-55-feet long and a stamp that is 15-by-20 feet. The Guinness world record for an envelope stands at 36 feet, 1 inch-by-24 feet, 11 inches.
On Thursday, new students will sign last year's letter and those who worked on the envelope will place the letter inside their butcher paper envelope and tape it up.
Green Valley postmaster Donna Delagarza has agreed to postmark the envelope and deliver it to Sahuarita Middle School, Papritz said.
Once at SMS, the kids there will be invited to sign the letter. From there, it just might make the rounds to other schools.
"We're going to do whatever it takes just to keep extending the letter," Papritz said.
He had hoped to get the letter delivered to "Good Morning America," "Ellen," "The Today Show" or "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," but had no takers.
Even if the letter and envelope don't break records or make national news, Papritz said the projects have been fun and educational. His goal all along has been to encourage children's literacy and promote gratitude, civility, kindness and manners.
He didn't have to work very hard to convince Delagarza to get on board.
"I was so excited. I was elated," she said. "He has so much energy and it's very contagious."
Delagarza said she loves Papritz's message about civility, but she also believes kids today need to learn the "lost art" of letter writing.
"I think it's vital to the community, it really is," she said.
Delagarza is personally donating 600 pre-stamped envelopes to Continental's students in the hopes they will take the time to send a loved one a personal message.
"I just really want to support the community," she said.