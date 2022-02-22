'E-N-T-E-N-T-E’
The word refers to an informal alliance between states, but for Continental Elementary School District eighth-grader Lewis Harvey, the word spells success.
‘Entente’ was the winning word Harvey spelled during the 2022 Pima County Spelling Bee on Saturday at Canyon del Oro High School.
And, as far as CESD knows, he is the first student from the district to win the county bee.
Harvey beat 28 other students and will move on to represent Pima County in the state spelling bee on March 19.
The 12-year-old said spelling has always been something he’s enjoyed.
“Well, generally I just really like spelling,” he said. “I think it's really cool and it really helps me expand my vocabulary.”
Harvey said preparation for the bee consisted of a lot of studying.
“I just practiced with my mom every day,” he said. “We looked at the words over and over again. And, sometimes I just use my intuition with words I don’t know.”
Mother Kristina Harvey said she is incredibly proud of her son and all the nightly reviews of spelling words paid off.
“I'm impressed by him,” she said. “I am not a good speller myself. It was a proud moment because he put so much work into it.”
She said Lewis competed in the Pima County Spelling Bee two years ago when he was still a student at Copper Ridge Elementary School in Vail.
At that time, he won fourth place and she said he was determined to do better this year since he's moving on to high school. It was his last chance as an eighth-grader to compete.
Kristina said her son has had a passion for words from a young age.
“He started reading at three — he’s always been a big reader and I think it helped him with ideas about words,” she said. “Even with the final word, he didn't even ask the language of origin. He knew it was French and that was why it had the ‘e’ at the end.”
The accolade is also being celebrated by the school and Harvey’s Language Arts Teacher Carrie DuBois who watched the live feed of the bee.
“I was extremely proud and excited to see Lewis win and just his reaction, he had his hands up in the air after he spelled the word and it means a lot,” she said. “For us, in our one school district we are super duper proud of Lewis and everything he's accomplished.”
DuBois said the way it works is the district holds its own spelling bee for fifth through eighth grade students and those who win move on to a final round.
“We have kids first participate in the classroom level and they are given a list of 50 words that they need to spell, and they take it old fashioned spelling bee test style,” she said. “The three top spellers for each grade come together for a total of 12 kids for our school spelling bee."
Sahuarita Unified School District held its 2022 Spelling Bee on Jan. 21. Liam Druke, Anza Trail School took first place.
Since Harvey and Druke won at the district level, the students represented CESD and SUSD, respectively, in the county bee.
Lewis said he’s still surprised about his big win.
“Honestly, it feels pretty surreal,” he said. “I didn't think I could get this far in the spelling bee. I've never gotten this far before and it's very cool.”
The state bee is around the corner, and Harvey said he has already begun his preparations and practice.
He offered a little advice for those seeking to become spelling bee champs themselves.
“I think what you could do is look at word patterns of a lot of the common words,” he said. “You can apply those to the words that sound the same and they’re usually spelt the same. Mainly, that’s what I use for words I don't know.”
The state spelling bee is on March 19 in Phoenix. Video of the event will be available on the Arizona Educational Foundation's Youtube channel sometime during the week after the bee.