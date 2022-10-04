Voters will fill two positions on the Continental Elementary School District’s governing board in November. Current board president Stephen Oesterle is on the ballot with Ruth Amarillas, Eloise Wender Clendenin, Michael Lee Norman and Sheldon Zatkin for the four-year positions. The bios and responses have not been edited.
Ruth Amarillas: I am a native Arizonan. I have lived in the Continental Elementary School District for 20 years. Both of my children attended Continental Elementary School and our youngest is currently a Sophomore at Walden Grove HS, which is Continental’s feeder high school. I have worked in education for 25 years. I have a Masters in School Counseling and I currently work as a middle school counselor. I was part of Continental’s Advisory Board and Site Council for many years. I am currently on the board of the Continental School District Educational Foundation.
Eloise Wender Clendenin: I am a Clinical Therapist, with an MSW degree from Fordham University. I was employed by POPPA Inc., an Organization in New York City; whose Mission 24/7 was to assist officers to cope with all variations of stress. A good deal of my work was before and during 911.
For the last 10 years, until retirement, I was a UCLA Patient Advocate, supporting 7 Physicians in a medical practice. I also participated in several non-for profit charities spanning child adolescent programs to cancer support programs. I was also a charitable fundraiser. Upon retirement, my husband and I chose Green Valley, where we have been “year round” for the past 4 years.
Michael Lee Norman: Mike was born in Des Moines, IA. He is semi-retired and a long-term Arizonan. He has resided in Green Valley for about four years.
Mikes’ 40-plus year career included roles as a computer scientist, a certified project manager and a senior manager. He led innovation and managed large-scale programs and departments at IBM, State of Arizona, American Express, etc. He retired as a Director at IBM.
He also served, part time, as an Adjunct Professor for many years at the Arizona State University (MBA and MPA programs), teaching a graduate seminar each semester. Mike is a VietNam Era Army veteran. He served as a medic, a hospital nurse and a Platoon Sergeant supervising 40 soldiers. He earned a BS degree from the U. of Wisconsin (1970), and a MPA degree from Harvard, Kennedy School of Government (1986) with co-studies at MIT, Sloan School of Business.
Mike has always been involved in many community and service activities, including and serving as a Director on the Desert Meadows 3 HOA Board. He is married to Lois with a son and three grandchildren.
Stephen Oesterle: I am the current Continental Elementary School Board President and have been a board member since 2016. My involvement with the school began when I became part of the Continental School Educational Foundation Board in 2006, and my membership continues to this day. I’ve been a lifelong supporter of the public education system in that my mother was a teacher. My family has been blessed by having both our children attend Continental from Kindergarten through the 8th grade. Our son is a Junior at Walden Grove High, and our daughter will graduate from Continental this year. My wife and I have been very involved with the school and the community as a whole through our volunteering activities and fundraising efforts. In 2009 I spearheaded the fundraising initiative for raising the $14 million bond for the re-construction of the school.I’ve also served on or am currently serving on the Green Valley Community Foundation and the Green Valley Sahuarita Realtor’s Association. I sincerely enjoy giving back to my community.
Sheldon Zatkin: I have lived in Quail Creek for 11 years. I have over 35 years experience working in education. I was an administrator and teacher at St. Ignatius College Prep in San Francisco and St Francis HS in Mountain View. I also taught at San Francisco State University in the 70’s. I have a BA, a Masters Degree, a JC Credential and attended Law School for two years in the Bay Area. I taught political science, law and AP Government in high school. My volunteer experiences include, being on our local School Board, head of the CYO Athletic Board in San Francisco, a member of the WASC accreditation group on the West Coast, and a member of the San Mateo County Grand Jury. In Quail Creek, I was President of the QC Men’s Golf Association, served on the Greens Committee and am presently serving on the Pima County Justice Board and the Sahuarita Parks and Recreation Commission. I drive for Mobile Meals in Southern Arizona and helped coach the Boy’s Varsity Basketball Team at Sahuarita High School from 2014-2019.
1. What are three of your goals for the next two years?
Ruth Amarillas: Initiate dialogue at Continental Elementary School to develop a framework that actively and diligently works with Sahuarita USD to implement a curriculum, which aligns and mirrors each elementary/middle school in the adjacent districts to ensure our students are equally or better prepared than they are now when they enter high school.
Maintain teamwork and active, productive, and harmonious communication amongst the School Board, Continental School administration, teachers, parents, and the community. Advocate and advance the school, recruit and retain great teachers, and most importantly set a path for the success of Continental Elementary School students
Open and initiate communication with Walden High School (feeder high school for Continental Elementary School) and become actively involved with them to bridge gaps and develop synergy between Continental Elementary and Walden High School. This will better align the school and the priorities for the good of our students and parents.
Eloise Wender Clendenin: To ensure a balanced budget, appropriating funds to the proper areas, and ensuring no wasteful spending. All financial efforts should be directed to ensure a strong student education and curriculum. To ensure that educational: reading, writing proficiency, math, and history. Students need to understand respect for the countries’ history.
Michael Lee Norman: Protect school from extreme politics / extremism, cultural wars and misinformation.
Improve state administered achievement / results, with a realistic plan of action,
Improve support of students in poverty or with second languages.
Stephen Oesterle: To help assure Continental becomes an A+ school as graded by the state. Provide all necessary resources to ensure all students and staff have a safe environment to learn. Help maintain Continental’s beneficial partnerships with business, government, higher education and the community.
Sheldon Zatkin: #1 Work with the other members of the Continental School Governing Board to help increase teachers’ salaries so we can be competitive in the state and national teacher recruitment job market.
#2 Work within the Green Valley/Sahuarita Community to highlight the outstanding jobs that the teachers and administrators do at Continental School.
#3 With over 40 years experience in education, I would like to lend my expertise to the administrators, teachers, parents and students to help make Continental School the best it can be.
2. Are you satisfied with where the district is when it comes to school safety? Explain.
Ruth Amarillas: I am satisfied with the district's current safety measures. During the renovation and build out, Continental Elementary School designed and built their present building to not only address the needs of the school and students but also to control student flow and access to better address safety. Besides physical structure, safety measures also include in school drills, teacher training, and communication and review by law enforcement and fire department personnel. I understand and I am acutely aware that school safety is vital and a topic that must remain one of our key topics of concern and discussion. If elected, our team will actively monitor and adjust our posture as needed.
Eloise Wender Clendenin: School safety is ever changing with this “new” culture. Children should be safe in a learning environment. If that requires an armed law enforcement presence, then I am in favor of that approach. Child safety should always be our priority. Schools need a detailed screening process and procedure in writing, for those entering the premises during school hours, whatever hours are designated. Children having fear while in the school perimeter is unconscionable!
Michael Lee Norman: I consider this topic to be a priority, and will obtain a review with recommendations. Our schools should not look like a prison – yet children must be as safe as possible.
Stephen Oesterle: I am very satisfied with the safety plan at Continental. Continental’s dedicated and knowledgeable staff is working with local agencies ranging from the Sheriff's Department, Local Police, State Police, Homeland Security and the Arizona Rangers to assure the safety of the district. As such, Continental’s security plan has become a model for many other districts in the country.
Sheldon Zatkin: I have looked at the school’s policy and it looks to me that there is a specific plan of action should an emergency occur. It is necessary to evaluate the policy periodically and make changes if the need arises. Using all community resources such as the PD, Sheriff Department, and Rangers brought the needed expertise into the policy development process.
3. How can the district meet the challenge of recruiting and retaining teachers?
Ruth Amarillas: The district must work diligently to ensure that they are actively recruiting accredited teachers via recruiting platforms while establishing a district that provides teachers with competitive pay and an environment that allows district teachers an opportunity to be energetic, innovative, and motivated to teach students a curriculum that is challenging and rewarding. The school board plays a role in ensuring that the district takes this challenge seriously and makes positive adjustments as needed.
Eloise Wender Clendenin: Recruiting and training teachers: The challenge can be met by assuring the teachers that the board is behind them, and will work as hard as possible to compensate them. Ensure that the values of the teachers aligns with what the parents expect their children to be exposed to. Hard questions need to be considered during the interview process. If teachers feel valued and respected, they will flock to a school where they know quality is of utmost importance. Who doesn’t want to be part of a recognized winning educational team?
Michael Lee Norman: Treat all teachers and staff well, and provide positive support. Develop a realistic recruitment and retention plan, improve and monitor.
Stephen Oesterle: We promote and focus on a positive climate and culture. Stipends are provided for hard to fill positions. Prop 301 monies are passed on to the teachers to help subsidize their pay. The district keeps its class sizes smaller than most, and the Staff and teachers are compensated for assisting in clubs, sports and tutorials.
Sheldon Zatkin: In Arizona this is an enormous problem. First of all, teachers need to be paid a fair wage. Teachers’ salaries need to increase so Arizona can compete with other states in the hiring process. Teachers mold the minds and souls of our most prized possession, our children, the leaders of tomorrow. I have worked in education for over 40 years and I have the experience and knowledge that can help the district review and implement a hiring program that will allow us to compete for competent professionals.
I would be available to go out and recruit new teachers at colleges, universities and from other districts. I have done this many times as an administrator and supervisor. Teachers who work in the schools need to be appreciated. The community needs to show support for what they do. Teachers need to be recognized and rewarded for their efforts. I would work with the other members of the Board to help develop a program to recognize and reward teachers for the many hours they put into their job.
4. Do you think state standardized tests are valuable, why or why not?
Ruth Amarillas: State Standardized tests are valuable to acquire a snapshot of a student's present academic standing. The test allows schools to align curriculum to better serve the students and ensure success while being cognizant that teachers must not just teach to the test. This is one part of a comprehensive plan that also includes having a well-rounded curriculum that is academically sound and in line with the State of Arizona and with the adjacent districts in the area.
Eloise Wender Clendenin: As for standardized tests, as a student always on the Dean’s List, I admit I have test anxiety, which can skew percentages. Students do need some measure of competency and progress in learning. To your question, on the one hand I believe that standardized tests are a good measure, but should not be the “end all be all”. I do believe that promoting Students that are not proficient in their grade of completion ( by testing standards) should not take place. If feel that is an educational dis-service to the students ability to succeed in future grade levels.
Michael Lee Norman: Yes. State tests are extremely valuable. This provides an objective way to determine weaknesses, strengths and areas of improvement. Our goal should be to achieve a minimum of ten percent above average.
Stephen Oesterle: Standardized tests are just one tool to help the school track progress of our students. It is not the only indication of success but, now with additional technology Continental can drill down to measure what is working and what needs improvement.
Sheldon Zatkin: Standardized testing does have value in a school setting. Standardized tests are valuable in measuring knowledge skill and understanding. They can measure a schools improvement, show student progress and create a standard for all schools to use. They are but one measuring device. Standardized testing does not take into account the different learning styles students have. It a student cannot take an objective test because of their learning style, the test does not measure the student knowledge or understanding. A good teacher will use many type of assessments to measure understanding. I have taught many students who have had real difficulty taking objective tests, but knew the subject matter. My goal would be to help teachers develop a tool kit of measuring devices so they can evaluate a student's growth.
5. How would you keep informed about the needs and concerns of students and their families?
Ruth Amarillas: I live in this community and I am a parent of a student who is still part of Continental Elementary School District. I am actively involved with the community and keep informed about the needs and concerns of the students and their families by communicating often with other parents and students in this community and by also monitoring the academic growth and needs of my own child. I make it a point to also attend school board meetings, talk with present and past teachers, school principals, and district administrators. Further, my career is in education, specifically in counseling and administration, so I am keenly aware of the environment that allows us to meet the needs of both students and teachers.
Eloise Wender Clendenin: I would hope that parents would feel free to reach out to me with their concerns, which in turn I would bring up to the board. I ask, who knows their children’s need more than the parents or caretakers of those children? I invite open communication from parents or Students.
Michael Lee Norman: The best way is to meet with teachers and parents, to listen to their concerns, suggestions and comments. Existing Teacher / Parent conferences are valuable, but we should consider more / other options as well.
Stephen Oesterle: There are many ways Continental keeps our families, students, and the community informed. There are student and parent advisory committees as well as climate surveys. Town Halls are hosted by Continental throughout the year. There are regular news articles featuring the district. The district also maintains an open door policy.
Sheldon Zatkin: As a Board Member I will be present at the school, visit classes, meet with teachers, meet with parents and meet with students to assess their needs. I pride myself as having an open mind. I also have been a “learner” all my life. I hope to learn what is best for the Continental School Community and then help the Community reach the goals we have set. I will also be present for those in the Community that wish to talk about what the future holds for the students, administrators, teachers and parents.