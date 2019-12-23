Continental School principal Deanna Cuevas just completed her first semester in her new role. We caught up with her recently.
Can you describe what your first semester has been like? Any surprises?
The first semester as the principal of Continental has been a wonderful experience. I have had the opportunity to meet so many students, parents and the Green Valley community. The dedicated team of teachers and staff at Continental have been very welcoming to me. There have been so many unforgettable experiences thus far from the amazing White Elephant Parade that our school was honored to take part in to the World’s Largest Letter Event, to school assemblies celebrating student achievements. I am so very proud to be a Continental Colt!
Now that you have a better sense of the students and staff, what would you consider to be your top three priorities and why?
As I have gotten to know the students, staff, and parents I have gained knowledge into what the needs of our school are. At present, my top three priorities are the following: building strong rapport and relationships with parents, ensuring student academic progression, and establishing a gifted education program.
Building strong rapport and relationships with parents is a main priority to me as parents are the experts of their children and they help us to facilitate the learning that is taking place on our campus. We depend on our parents to continue the work we are establishing at school daily. It is important that our parents are kept up to date and are informed on academic resources as well as goals that we are striving to reach with each student’s academic and social emotional needs in mind.
In regards to academic progression, our teachers are working hard to continuously develop plans for student re-teach, enrichment and interventions. Our goal is to consistently track student academic progression in all subject areas which will enable us to identify students who are in need of interventions as well as students who are in need of a challenge. Meeting the needs of our students is key in ensuring their success.
Needs of students will also be met with the work that is underway for developing a gifted education program at Continental. This program will fill the needs of students by providing advanced instruction to meet their cognitive and social emotional needs.
Superintendent Roxana Rico tells us she'd like to incorporate more STEM into the curriculum. Where are you with that?
I am a strong supporter of STEM at Continental. STEM is already in action. We have a coding program for our middle school students as an enrichment course. The students are engaged in this course and we have begun discussions in developing the coding program into a full on STEM course. Mrs. Cristi Lathen is the instructor and she is currently collaborating with a parent volunteer who is an engineer and does coding for a living. Ms. Donna Grimes our middle school science teacher has also worked with our students in robotics over the summer and will be instructing robotics during second semester. We are also planning to develop a maker space which is an area/room in which students can conduct experiments and bring their thoughts and ideas to fruition utilizing physical and virtual tools. Our overall goal is to provide all of our students K-8th with STEM opportunities and learning.
Has there been any news on the gifted program? Please share your vision of what this program will be like.
The gifted program for Continental is underway. The referral process will begin in January. Testing will begin in February. Once students are identified our goal is to begin an after school gifted program in the Spring with the goal of having a showcase of student work at the end of the school year. Over the summer we will continue to develop the program so it will be embedded throughout the school day rather than after school in the 2020-21 school year.
Some parents were concerned about what they saw as high turnover and a lack of transparency at the school last spring. What have you done to allay those concerns?
As with all districts, we continue to provide mentoring and professional development for our new teachers ensuring that we are serving their needs and offering our support. It is a priority to me to make sure that the lines of communication are consistent with our staff and they feel supported. We are a public school and we are open to the public. I invite parents and people from our wonderful Green Valley community to visit with me and share their ideas, thoughts, concerns, time, and talents. My door is always open. My goal is to listen to parent concerns, share them with our staff and brainstorm ways to devise solutions.
With new construction underway, are you at all concerned about the loss of small-school funding? What is being done to address the possibility of losing that funding?
We are not worried about loss of small-school funding because as enrollment increases, per pupil funding will offset the small-school status funding. We currently have capacity to add one class per grade level as needed and capacity for further infrastructure growth. It is a priority to us as administration to communicate growth in Continental School District and future plans as we gather more information.
What else should we know about you and your first semester?
My first semester at Continental as principal has been a phenomenal experience. I am so proud of the students and I am impressed daily by their knowledge and talents. I am grateful for the parent support that I have observed thus far and touched by the selfless contributions and volunteer time that our Green Valley community provides to our school. I have never seen anything like it. Furthermore, I am inspired by the teachers and staff of Continental. I see day in and day out their passion for teaching their students. I see the entire staff’s drive, commitment, and time they put into ensuring that their students are succeeding and know that they are deeply cared for. The Continental School community is a family and I am proud and grateful to be a part of it.