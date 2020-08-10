Continental Elementary School District will ask voters to continue a 14 percent Maintenance and Operations Budget override last approved by voters in 2016.
Prop. 484 was approved July 30 by the governing board and will be on the November ballot.
The override does not include an increase to the property tax rate. If it were approved, it would continue to keep the tax rate at 14 percent.
Owners of a house valued at about $200,000 currently pay about $30 per year for the existing override; that would continue if approved. If not approved, the current override would be reduced by one-third in each fiscal year, starting in 2021-22.
The total budget override amount for the first year of the proposed continuation is estimated at $525,735.
The district said the override helps to minimize class sizes, off-set state and federal funding reductions, and maintain fine arts and physical education programs.