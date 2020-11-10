Continental Elementary School District has reported two positive COVID-19 cases this week and will quarantine additional students.
Two first-graders have confirmed positive test results, according to the district. Both students were asymptomatic and their parents self-reported the positive cases Saturday.
As a result, the entire class and teacher, along with siblings of the first-graders, are quarantined for 14 days. There are 20 additional students in total quarantining along with the two who had positive results.
Superintendent Roxana Rico said parents were cooperative and quickly agreed that erring on the side of caution was the right choice.
She said the custodial team cleaned the classroom thoroughly and the results came in during the weekend while the room was vacant.
There is a middle school student also quarantining due to a self-reported positive case in their family. The student was already quarantining and will be out until after Thanksgiving break.
While students quarantine, they will continue their classwork virtually.
Because the first-grade teacher is also quarantined, first-graders will also have Google Hangout meetings during this time.
Rico was thankful to the parent community for self-reporting positive cases.
“It’s a huge help in containing the virus and keeping everyone safe,” she said. “We don’t want to get to a point where we have to close. Thanks to everybody for doing their part.”