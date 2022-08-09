Safety protocols and procedures have been front and center for schools across the nation in light of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
One of Continental Elementary School District's most important tools for safety are partnerships with local law enforcement agencies and the community itself.
During a safety town hall July 27, Director of Student Services Steven Lathen presented on the different steps they take to protect the campus.
Among them are important relationships with local law enforcement, like a partnership with the Arizona Rangers — a uniformed, law enforcement auxiliary with a focus on protecting children.
The Rangers
CESD is covered by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, which provides the campus with a School Resource Officer. However, that SRO can’t always be on site and there are events that would warrant extra help.
Lathen said the Rangers are one aspect of law enforcement partnerships that also includes PCSD, Sahuarita Police Department and others.
“They can volunteer to come in so when our SRO has trainings, other requirements, we now have people who have gone through the same training to help on campus,” he said. “They care about the safety of kids in our community.”
Capt. CJ Gaecke, commander of the Arizona Rangers, Madera Company, said the Rangers have a focus on protecting and giving back to children, so the partnership made sense.
“For the Rangers, by and large, our charter statewide is support for children. We do this through security and events, writing grants for entities which support underprivileged children,” he said. “Throughout the year, we take donations and the money raised, a vast majority of it goes to children at risk.”
The Rangers partner with SPD for events like Shop With a Cop or Fill the Backpack.
CESD contacted the Rangers because one of its bus drivers is a member.
“Mr. Lathen was interested in meeting to see how the Rangers could help with school security and events,” Gaecke said. “We met, had a great conversation, offered our services and it grew from there.”
“Mr. Lathen really impressed me with everything he has done.”
The Rangers will come to the school when invited to provide extra presence for events, or if the PCSD SRO can’t be there.
“When we’re invited by the school, we will be there to provide a security presence and maintain visibility,” he said. “When PCSD peace officers are there, it's theirs. We will be there when they are not available or if there is a special event in the evening, for example.”
So far, the Rangers have already helped with two back to school events.
Other safety
Lathen also laid out other layers of their safety protocols at the town hall, including explaining how local law enforcement agencies, even those not assigned to CESD, have walked the campus in case they would need to respond to an emergency.
“PCSD, SWAT, bomb, Green Valley Fire (District), SPD and the Trust have done walk-throughs of campus and evaluate what the school looks like, what things can we do to increase safety,” he said. “There's some things we can’t do, but with target hardening, what can we increase to be better.”
Some of the measures in place include that guests to the campus have to buzz in to get into the building, and need an ID. They also do regular drills and have ensured methods for communication among the school, staff, responders, students and families are strong.
Classrooms are stocked with emergency kits and they even had some emergency response equipment, like stretchers donated with GVFD.
In the past, CESD students have been trained in CPR and even how to use AEDs. The district is planning to bring back those trainings this year.
Along with safety plans and infrastructure, the district has a focus on training the students on what to do in times of emergencies, and to alert adults if anything seems off.
The message to parents is the same.
“It goes back to, 'see something, say something,'” Lathen said. “If something is not right, if you hear a student say something alarming, contact us immediately. If you can't get a hold of us because it's 10 p.m. and you have a valid concern, call 911 and they will call me, because they have.”
“If they call me at 1 a.m. to meet at school we will make sure before any child sets foot on this campus that there is no potential threat.”
This year they are also planning to operate an anonymous tip line for the district.
Overall, CESD staff said their student families have indicated feeling safe on campus. In a recent climate survey, about 80 to 85% responded they felt safe while at school, or sending their children to school.