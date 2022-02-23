For the girls on the Continental Elementary School District basketball A team, friendship is a key ingredient to their success.
“It’s a lot easier for us to play together because we all get along and we are all friends,” said Mia Ortiz, 13. “We talk to each other before the games like, ‘don't worry we'll do fine.’ We just help each other.”
The teamwork and practice paid off, because the team won their championship game 40-7, and went undefeated all season.
Coach Rod Davis said the team scored a total of 300 points in the season, averaging 33.3 points per game.
He credited the team’s success this year to their fierce defense.
“Every year we have to take our talent and try to develop it into something and this year one young lady has made two six-foot baskets, that's it,” he said. “The rest are layups because of the tenacious defense they played.”
“The first playoff game we had 17 to nothing at the end of the first quarter because the other team didn't even get the ball past half court because of their defense.”
The team is made up of mostly eighth-graders, like Gabby Rojas, 14, who’s favorite memory was cutting the net after they won the championship.
The team’s only sixth-grader is Peyton Johnson, 11, who said it meant a lot to her to be accepted by the older girls on the team.
“They made me feel like I was part of the team,” she said. “My favorite memory was being a sixth-grader on an A team and being undefeated and winning. The whole season was a great memory.”
One of the ways she likes to ensure she has a good game is by doing a little skip.
“I just skip right in,” she said. “I do a little skip and I guess it just works every time.”
Davis said the team affectionately calls her “the little one.”
There’s also one seventh-grader, Alexandra Rosales, 13.
“My favorite memory has to be after the first game,” she said. “Mr. Davis came up to me and said if I kept up my aggression then I would be put on the A team and after the first game I got put with all these other players.”
Davis said you don’t often get a team with this much speed and that their tenaciousness has lead to the historically good season.
“It’s the first time I never had to taste defeat in a season,” he said. “We did not have to deal with that this year.”
As a special treat to the girls, the school hosted a parade for them in the Madera Highlands neighborhood and Coach Davis and his daughter Shauna Romney, who coaches alongside him, had special shirts made for the girls.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone