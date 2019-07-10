Shelley Kais has been selected to fill a vacancy on the Continental Elementary School District governing board.
Kais, a businesswoman who lives in Quail Creek, replaces Ralph Nickl, who resigned after moving to Tucson.
Pima County Superintendent of Schools Dustin Williams made the decision based on the recommendations of a six-member panel comprised of teachers, parents and community members selected by Superintendent Roxana Rico.
The other candidate was Ronda Frueauff, executive director of the Arizona Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development and the former superintendent of Fort Huachuca schools.
Kais and her husband bought their home in 2005, and moved here in 2007. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina and has an MBA from Frostberg State University in Maryland.
She has worked as a public school teacher and adjunct professor, and has been a candidate for public office — once for Congress, twice for state Legislature — as a Republican.