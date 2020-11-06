Continental Elementary School District resumed in-person classes in September and, so far, the district said it's running smoothly.
CESD is not doing a hybrid model — students are on campus full time or at home full time. About 500 students in the K-8 school attend in-person classes five days a week, with another 115 doing virtual learning.
On campus, they're focusing on distancing, temperature and wellness checks for students and staff and keeping children in cohort groups.
Superintendent Roxana Rico said this is a team effort involving encouragement of safety procedures, extra cleaning and daily briefings with staff.
“We’ve been reiterating that we can’t let up, and we have to stay diligent and vigilant and make sure we’re not getting lax; that’s where (COVID-19) numbers are going up,” she said. “We count our blessings every day that we’re all staying safe and everyone’s following the safety protocols.”
Masks
The Pima County Health Department, one of several agencies providing local schools recommendations this year, has advised districts that masks should be worn in school as much as possible.
CESD does not require students to wear face coverings all day, but Rico said the majority of students are choosing to do so.
“What we are finding is most of the kids, even though we didn't mandate they had to keep masks on at their desks, are choosing to keep their masks on,” she said. “Kids follow the rules and they rarely forget their masks. We do have extras up front if they do.”
The district has limited their classroom sizes to about 22 to 24 students, the amount that allowed them to separate desks by six feet.
Rico said anywhere from one-third or more of the students were masked in classes.
A mask requirement had parents in the district split down the middle, with some families saying they would not return if masks were required all day and those who were insistent they be worn.
Rico said those wearing masks are doing so of their own desire and because their parents have asked them to.
“Some parents are adamant about their children wearing masks and they are the ones choosing to wear them," she said. "Students see others wearing masks and they will conform to the norm; they don't want to be the odd man out.”
Students wear masks when they are on the playground, doing physical activities outside or in the gym and lining up to head back into the classroom.
While Rico feels comfortable with the number of students wearing masks in the classroom right now, if they have to increase class sizes the district would make it a requirement.
“We still have about 115 doing virtual and in January we’re expecting all the kids to come back,” she said. “The ones who don’t come back, we will continue to provide online schooling but there will be an increase in numbers...not by much, and since so many kids are wearing masks I think we’ll be OK.”
Other precautions
Along with distanced desks, CESD has marked the floor to signify to students where they should stand. Each student has a numbered seat assigned to them in the cafeteria where they sit each time to help with contact tracing.
“Let's say the student at number 10 gets sick or has symptoms, then we know who nine, 11 and 13 are and can contact their families,” Rico said.
Students wear their masks inside the cafeteria if they are not eating.
The school has also implemented daily temperature checks for staff and students. Rico said each child has their temperature checked before they enter the school and they’ve adopted a zero-tolerance policy for illness.
Any child or staff member with any symptoms is sent home.
Staff are required to fill out a form each morning along with their temperature check to list if they have symptoms or a fever.
So far, the number of those who have had to quarantine have been low.
They had a teacher and their child quarantine and test, but the results were negative.
“We’ve had kids and staff tested but haven't had any positives during in-person learning,” she said.
Rico said the district has had two positive cases during a time where there was no in-person classes taking place. They quarantined for 14 days before returning.
Rico said they are focused on staying on top of the health situation to avoid a potential need to move to hybrid or virtual.
“Our kids going five days in-person are already getting more than what hybrid kids are getting two days a week and we are assessing our kids,” she said. “Our parents have been really good too — supportive and understanding."