The Continental Elementary School District’s governing board will meet tonight to discuss Superintendent Roxana Rico’s retirement and possible rehiring.
Rico has submitted an application to the Arizona State Retirement System for her retirement to begin Oct. 10.
She is also asking for approval to continue her superintendent duties starting the next day, Oct. 11, as an employee of Educational Services Inc., a company that provides employee staffing services for school districts, colleges and municipalities.
The board will be voting on a staffing agreement with ESI tonight as well.
ESI has a retire/rehire program which allows a district staff member to continue working for their district directly after retirement without being limited to 20 hours a week under a provision of the ASRS.
Working for a non-ASRS employer, such as ESI, allows a retired employee to work full time while receiving their pension benefit and a salary from ESI. Those in the retire/rehire program must work with ESI for a minimum of a year.
The board meeting takes place at 6 p.m. and can be viewed at https://livestream.com/cesd39/events/9314261.