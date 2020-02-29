If you've ever found yourself mired in bureaucratic red tape, you've likely heard someone suggest calling your senator or representative. If you've gone that route you might be familiar with the process. If you haven't, say hello to constituent advocates — the problem solvers.
Constituent advocates are a bridge between the public and federal agencies and often a valuable resource connecting elected officials with the people they represent.
On Wednesday afternoon, Melissa Martin sits in an empty room at Sahuarita Town Hall. Martin is a constituent advocate for Republican Sen. Martha McSally's office, and comes to Green Valley and Sahuarita every month.
Martin has 22 years of experience working with Congress, the last 16 doing constituent casework.
This mobile office session, which comes out of the Tucson office, hadn't seen much action today, but her meeting an hour earlier in Green Valley had plenty of residents stopping by.
According to a Congressional Research Services report, there is a public perception that members of Congress can take action for quick outcomes in their favor. However, House and Senate rules — as well as laws governing federal agencies — limit what elected officials can do on a constituent's behalf.
Martin helps constituents with federal agencies. Since senators can't tell agencies what to do, a lot of times it's about finding information or pointing people to the right resources, so no one leaves without some type of assistance, she said.
And there's plenty of work for advocates like Martin.
By the numbers
McSally, who took office just over a year ago, said her office has responded to more than 400,000 messages from Arizonans across the state, which led to more than 2,700 cases with federal agencies.
From those cases, McSally's office recovered more than $6 million in federal money, she said.
Democratic Rep. Raúl Grijalva's constituent services have helped more than 15,000 people since he took office in 2003.
Grijalva's Congressional District 3 office reports his constituent services have completed 953 cases for 2019, 69 percent in Pima County. The office recovered or saved individuals $4.9 million, with $3.5 million coming from home foreclosure cases.
Ron Barber is the district director for Democratic Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, whose district covers Southeastern Arizona, including Green Valley and Sahuarita.
Barber said Kirkpatrick's constituent services had closed 842 of the 1,047 cases they've had since January 2019 and recovered more than $1.8 million for individuals; 27 percent of cases are from veterans and active-duty military, he said.
In addition to those cases, Barber said immigration and travel cases, as well as Social Security, the Affordable Care Act and Medicare cases came close behind.
On average, Kirkpatrick's constituent service staff gets about four cases per day, he said.
Bridging the gap
Barber said there are times when people will come in confused, angry or upset after having tried to navigate federal agencies.
Trevonne Smith was recently promoted to constituent services director for Kirkpatrick's office and was one of the first hires to do casework in 2019.
Smith said they are lucky to have a team that will take the time to hear out people and review their documents when they show up frustrated with the government process.
"From there, they kind of get the feeling that we aren't the agency, but we're there to be that middle person that they haven't had," she said.
Part of being that middle person might be identifying where communication between the individual and an agency broke down or as simple as translating governmental jargon. The other part is having direct access to federal agencies and building or networking new relationships within them.
Most people who have dealt with a federal agency are well aware of automated 800-numbers and the endless menu options or long wait times.
Smith said constituent services have direct points of contact called congressional liaisons within agencies that make establishing communication easier.
And being able to connect directly and quickly with federal employees helps congressional offices get information on behalf of constituents.
"We do find federal employees wanting to help," Barber said. "But one of the problems is that they're overloaded, particularly in the VA."
Despite the direct liaisons, Smith said they need an ample amount of time to help constituents with their cases. She stressed that people shouldn't wait too long to ask for assistance.
"A lot of people come to us as the last door they knock on," Smith said. "We'd like to be somewhere between that first and second door you knock on. Because a lot of times, it's gotten to the point where they're facing eviction or something very urgent."
Barber said their office has worked with Pima County constables on some eviction cases. In one case, a constituent was two months behind on rent and facing eviction.
Caseworkers were able to prevent the eviction by working with the Social Security Administration to get a letter assuring the landlord the tenant's back pay of disability benefits would be guaranteed.
In this case, the federal component made it an issue that constituent services were able to help resolve.
Smith said it's also essential to meet constituents where they are. And in Arizona, that means going to the rural areas, she said.
"We need to make sure we're getting ourselves out there," she said.
It's not just in-person visits keeping the caseworkers busy.
At McSally's office in downtown Tucson on Friday morning, Martin doesn't have any constituents in the office, but it doesn't mean no one is asking for assistance.
Martin said she gets plenty of online requests for assistance, which she noticed replaced much of the mailed letters she used to get when she first became a caseworker.
Despite more cases coming to her via online forms, Martin said it's still important to make the trip to Green Valley and be available in-person for those who don't want to use web-based services or are more comfortable meeting face to face.
McSally's communications director, Amy Lawrence, said the mobile office that comes to Sahuarita and Green Valley is a way to reach constituents.
"The point of our mobile offices is to say that we're ready to be helpful and available however we possibly can," she said. "And we want to make this as easy as possible for them to be able to access those services."