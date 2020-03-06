A few years ago, Tom 's wife suggested they purchase a home and rent it for extra income. He thought it was a bad idea then and he's even more convinced now.
Schenek is constable for Pima County Precinct 7. Constables serve civil and criminal papers out of Justice Court and other Pima County agencies. They include subpoenas, garnishments, criminal summons, orders of protection, small claims and eviction notices.
As a law enforcement officer, Schenek would sometimes see people living in deplorable conditions. As a constable serving eviction notices, it's become routine.
Rotten food, piles of trash, greasy carpeting, damaged walls are just the beginning.
"I’ve seen animal feces, specifically dog feces, on carpets in bedrooms and in closets. Sometimes the carpet’s destroyed, it's just saturated with animal urine," Schenek said. "Toilets are a common theme with evictions, too. A lot of the toilets I encounter don’t look like they’ve been flushed or cleaned the entire time the defendant’s been living there."
"One of the Number One tell tale indicators of how the house is going to be is when you first walk in and you see the carpet. If the carpet doesn’t look like it’s ever been vacuumed and it’s got the greasy, wear, traffic patterns in it, then the rest of the house will follow suit," he said.
Schenek has taken to posting pictures on Facebook of the worse homes he encounters. He sees it as a way of educating people about the work of a constable.
Schenek’s precinct covers southern Vail, Corona de Tucson, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Amado, Arivaca and Sasabe.
He handled three evictions on Feb. 19. One of the homes, in Arivaca, was among the worst he's ever seen and the residents had only been in the home three months.
As is often the case, it was a wreck on the inside and the outside, he said.
"If the inside is trashed, a common theme is the grounds aren’t going to be taken care of either, especially the backyards," Schenek said. "I see a lot of overgrown properties."
Usually the conditions are the result of substance abuse, mental illness or apathy, he said.
Sometimes, people just don't care, he said.
"I've also realized that it really doesn't matter what profession the defendant is in," Schenek said. "I've encountered professional people you wouldn't think could live that way who do. There's just no pride in ownership so things don't get taken care of. I've seen backyards with weeds so thick you've got to walk through it with a sickle to get to the back wall."
He is constantly amazed at what he finds.
"My mother always told me that even if you had a house with dirt floors you could still sweep them," he said. "I think a lot of it is lifestyle, especially when you get into the houses where you see animal feces and urine. That’s not something where they’re being evicted and they let it start piling up, you either are going to live that way on a normal basis or you’re not."
It's not a generational thing, either, he said.
"A lot of people I end up serving evictions on are in their 40s, old enough to know better you’d think," he said.
In his three years as constable, Schenek said he's handled one eviction in which the home was "move-in ready."
How many evictions does he handle in a month? It's hard to say.
"Some days I don't have any and sometimes I'll handle three in one day," he said.
In his experience, most of the landlords are so pleased to be getting rid of the tenants, they don't bother pursuing lawsuits to recover the damages, Schenek said.
A lot of the tenants don't own anything of value anyway, he said.
He remembers a case where there was thousands and thousands of dollars worth of damage done to a $400,000 home. The landlord sold it to "We Buy Ugly Houses."
"They just wanted to get out from underneath it at that point," Schenek said. "They weren’t even going to try to fix the damages, it was too costly so they were just going to dump the property."
Court statistics show that over the last five fiscal years, Green Valley Justice Court handled just 87 eviction cases. The court in Tucson handled 163 Green Valley cases during the same period.
Too often landlords rent out their homes based on "feelings and a handshake," said John Malozsak, broker and owner of Suburban Real Estate Group.
Instead of spending thousands of dollars renovating homes after a disaster, property owners need to invest a fraction of that money to hire the services of a property management company, he said.
The average cost to paint a home is $2,500. The cost to replace flooring is roughly the same, Malozsak said. On the other hand, the monthly cost of a property management company is roughly 10 percent of the monthly rent.
A good company will put prospective renters through a rigorous application process and background check and periodically visit the home, Malozsak said.
Although it's logistically difficult, his company visits each of the homes they manage quarterly to change A/C filters and to speak with tenants about any issues they may be having, he said.
"It helps a lot," he said. "It puts us in front of the tenant so we communicate more and we see their living conditions."
Right from the get-go, tenants know they'll be monitored, Malozsak said.
Suburban Real Estate Group oversees 150 homes and has rarely had any issues in the 10 years they've been around, he said.
Lila Szedlus has been a property manager for nearly 40 years. She manages 14 villas in Green Valley and still has a few homes in Michigan. For the most part, she's had good luck with her tenants.
"I can usually re-rent places within a week or two, most people are really clean," she said.
The key to property management is screening prospective tenants, being respectful and being flexible, she said.
"I screen all of my people and I won't rent over the phone, I have to meet them," Szedlus said.
She believes her tenants have treated her properties well because she treats the tenants well. For example, if someone gets paid every two weeks, but they don't receive their check until after the first of the month, she'll allow them to pay their rent late without charging them any fees.
She also never enters a tenant's home without warning them up front, which is what the law requires anyway, she said.
"I've been doing this all of these years based on my gut feelings and I haven't had any problems," Szedlus said. "I normally have very good renters in Green Valley."