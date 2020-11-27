With some patience, preparation and a little luck, four Green Valley friends bonded over a five-day rim-to-rim journey at the Grand Canyon last month.
The idea to make the hike first came up when neighbors Kay Pasley and Toni Garreffa wanted to celebrate their 70th birthdays making their way across the Grand Canyon. However, they wanted to spend a couple of nights at the Phantom Ranch – a well-known and sought-after lodging at the canyon's bottom.
And booking the locations was no easy task given its popularity. Pasley and Garreffa are now 72.
"Kay and I, for four years, tried to get reservations – you have to get them 13 months in advance," Pasley said. "For four years at midnight, we would set our clocks, and we would get up and call. And we wouldn't get reservations."
In 2018, Phantom Ranch started booking lodgings based on a lottery, and with Pasley and Garreffa dropping three sets of dates each, the two were able to score a booking in September 2019 for October 2020.
"Bingo," Pasley said. "We wanted to be able to hike down there and spend two nights to be able to rest and recover. I called Toni and said, 'We won the lottery!'"
Garreffa said with that win they started making their plans for the North to South Rim hike.
Fellow Green Valley Recreation Hiking Club members Barbara Sincere, 65, and Barb Fleshman, 56, joined in the planning. That included getting lodging for two nights on the North Rim and one night on the South Rim. They also made a shuttle reservation to take them on a five-hour ride from their car on the South Rim to the starting point on the North Rim.
"We were set," Garreffa said. "We had reservations for our lodging and we had the shuttle. And then 2020 hit, and COVID hit. And we got really nervous because what if they cancel the reservations?"
Lucky breaks
Garreffa said Pasley had friends whose summer reservations were canceled because of the pandemic. And on the 15th of each month, the four kept an eye out for any notices from Phantom Ranch.
"But, meanwhile, everything was being canceled on the North and South Rims," Garreffa said. "On the North Rim, I had three different reservations that were canceled."
First was the North Rim lodging, which the hotel had to use for workers. Garreffa said she made a back-up reservation but that ended up getting canceled as well because of a fire on the North Rim.
Their original and a backup lodging on the South Rim was canceled as well.
But the Phantom Ranch didn't cancel their reservation, and the group was able to get new reservations for both rims before they left.
Then, the canyon's east gate closed because of the coronavirus pandemic leading to the shuttle's cancellation.
"Then we had to find someone who would shuttle us, meet us in the backcountry parking lot and take us to the North Rim," Pasley said. "And we got the maintenance supervisor from the lodge on the North Rim who took his day off, came over and got us, put all our gear in his truck and drove us to the North Rim."
And Sincere found that to be a lucky break.
"Because had he not, we would have had a five-hour drive to go get the other car, a five-hour drive to get back and then the six hours back to Green Valley."
All after an exhausting hike.
"Honestly, we were just so thankful and grateful," Garreffa said. "Once we got there, we just couldn't believe we were there because we had all these obstacles."
Getting ready
The hike covers about 24 miles with about a 5,500-foot descent on the North Rim and a more than 4,300-foot rise on the South Rim. On top of it, each of the four hikers carried 30-pound packs. They all agreed the distance was the most significant challenge.
"You can't just go out there and hike it," Pasley said. "Particularly in the heat, you need to be prepared. I'm always amazed at people (who don't prepare), even the first time I did it that was just shocking to me. It's like going to Sabino Canyon, and you're doing seven miles in the heat, and you see people in flip flops with a 12-ounce bottle of water, and they think they're not going to get into trouble."
The rim-to-rim hike was a first for everyone but Pasley, who first did it about 35 years ago. Sincere said Pasley did her homework and planned for water sources and breaks along their path. They also spent the 13 months before the trip conditioning themselves.
"We'd been prepping all summer," Pasley said. "We'd been hiking together, well except for (Sincere), she was in Washington hiking by herself. We took a trial hike over the Chiricahuas, which was a real confidence builder. It was about 12.5 miles with our packs loaded, and we thought if we could do this, we can do the 14.5 down from North Kaibab (trail) down to Phantom Ranch. And we did."
Interesting people
With everything set and ready, the four set out on Oct. 7.
It wasn't as crowded as usual with COVID-19, but the few people they did run into ended up being more than enough to add to the memories.
Two guys they ran into – Matt Wentzell and Mike Morris – were cycling from Canada to Mexico.
"When they got to the reservation (near the Grand Canyon), although they had the permits to ride their bikes across the reservation, it had been closed because of COVID," Garreffa said.
So the two men decided to cut a more than 150-mile detour down by strapping the bike to their backs and hiking the same path as the Green Valley hikers. Biking on the trails isn't permitted.
"We kept running into them and cheering them on because they were carrying these heavy bikes," Garreffa said.
One of the bikes was around 85 lbs, she added.
Fleshman said repeatedly running into them and others throughout the hike made the trip more memorable.
She remembered first seeing one of the two walking up to Phantom Ranch with his bike on his back and wondering what was happening.
"Further on the trail as we were coming out, we ran into them again," Fleshman said. "And we kept leapfrogging and visiting casually with them on the trail."
The group planned to wait at the top of the canyon to greet the two men and cheer when they arrived but the two ended up passing the hikers.
"Those guys were in phenomenal shape, and they out-hiked us," Fleshman said.
But instead of the Green Valley group cheering them on, the bike riders assembled a group and cheered the ladies as they reached the top.
"They had people cheering us, people we didn't even know," Sincere said.
Another man the ladies met along the trail, Al, earned the nickname Ice Angel.
Sincere said coming into the canyon, the day started at 35 degrees and ended at about 95 degrees, and the last four miles surrounded by black rock made it feel even warmer.
"It was hot, and we're all a little cranky and tired," Sincere said. "We're a couple of miles out and on this rock, truly out of nowhere, there's this guy sitting there eating a sandwich."
He was also relaxing while talking on a walkie-talkie and drinking a cold glass of lemonade.
"It's like, 'What is going on here? I think I'm having heatstroke. I'm delirious,'" Fleshman said.
As the four walked closer, he ended his conversation and asked the hikers if they want some ice.
Al left the Phantom Ranch heading up the North Rim but bought a bag of ice and lemonade on his way out.
"He gave us his ice, and we put it in our hats and our shirts," Fleshman said. "I wrapped ice in my bandana. That was an instant turn-around."
And when the ladies made it to the top of the South Rim a day later, Al – a rim-to-rim-to-rim hiker – was there with Matthew and Mike cheering them.
"To see him back up on the South Rim, he was headed to the North Rim when we ran into him," Garreffa said. "So, while we're sleeping at Phantom Ranch, he's gone up, and now he's come back. And he comes out at the same time we do."
And fresh and clean, Sincere said.
"He was sparkly," Fleshman added.
Friends bonding
The four remembered the laughter the most when looking back on the trip. From deciding who got stuck with the top bunks – the two younger hikers, which Sincere said still wasn't a pretty sight – to cranky hunger moments and obnoxious other hikers, the women enjoyed it all.
Fleshman remembers one moment where descending hikers disregarded etiquette to yield as they made their way up the South Rim.
"It's not really hot, but we're fatigued. This one's really hungry and fussy," Fleshman said, pointing to Pasley. "People are not supposed to smell like bubble gum, flick their hair and walk in the middle of the trail. At one point, I just had it and said, 'Stop, girls.'"
That's when Fleshman told a 16-year-old girl about trail etiquette only to get a "smart aleck" response.
Garreffa laughed that by the time they got to the top, Fleshman had made her peace and Pasley had something to eat just in time for them to appreciate the accomplishment of finishing.
"I just feel so thankful that I was able to be a part of this group of women who did this hike just for themselves," Fleshman said. "There was no other factor than just a sense of self-accomplishment."