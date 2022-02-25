GVR Director Connie Griffin resigned Wednesday without explanation, hours before a board meeting.
Gary Austin, a 2021 board candidate, was appointed to serve the one month remaining on Griffin's term.
Griffin was appointed in August when Don Weaver resigned. She did not opt to run for re-election this year, unlike her husband, incumbent director Mark McIntosh, whose name is on the ballot.
In Griffin's August application for the seat, she wrote, “I am motivated to join the GVR Board of Directors because although I thoroughly support the GVR Corporation, I am concerned about what sometimes appears to be lack of full exposure of pertinent information and data to the GVR Board of Directors and the GVR membership.”
Griffin served on the Board Affairs Committee and wrote a proposal that included banning all media from GVR property until a permanent policy was put into place, according to BAC Chair Nina Campfield. That proposal was pulled from the agenda Wednesday after her resignation.
Griffin did not respond to a requests for comment from a reporter.
Austin was appointed because, per GVR Bylaws, the candidate next in line from the previous election gets the nod.
Last year, Austin campaigned on a platform of transparency and prioritizing members. His wife, Nancy Austin, is a candidate for the board this year.
Lillian Boyd is the reporter and assistant editor for Green Valley News & Sun. Prior to her move to Tucson, she served as senior editor for Dana Point Times and reported and anchored for a local news radio station in Virginia.
