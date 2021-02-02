Like many, Maria Sirmons faced financial challenges in 2020. The single mom and daycare teacher found herself working fewer hours, and the switch to hybrid and online learning for her children provided an additional challenge.
Sirmons has three children, two of which attend schools at Sahuarita Unified District, and one daughter in college.
She needed to ensure there was sufficient internet for her children to complete their work at home.
“It’s been so hard to survive in this time for everyone,” she said. “I've been having a hard time getting internet service and then the school offered service. I work as a teacher in daycare but it's not many hours, a little more than minimum wage. I was struggling.”
During the winter break, Sirmons found out about a program designed to help families access or pay for internet service in an effort to bridge the digital divide for students.
She found out she qualified for internet assistance.
“It was a super fast service, almost overnight,” she said. “It was a great help because I was paying almost $80 for the internet and it was scary with everything for school being done over the internet.”
Sirmons’ is one of 22 families in the area to benefit from the Connect Our Students program. It was created last year by a group of community members and representatives from organizations including Better Together, Sahuarita Food Bank and Community Resource Center, Sahuarita Educational Enrichment Fund, SUSD, CESD, Greater Green Valley Community Foundation and Trico Electric Cooperative.
Their goal was to help get low-income students connected to the internet, whether it meant providing financial help for those unable to afford it or to help get connections in rural areas where strong internet did not exist.
Since starting, they have assisted 32 students and the number is only growing.
Roni Singh, a member of Connect Our Students committee and Better Together, said they are still working hard to connect more families.
“What was happening with some of these families was the students were using the parents’ hotspots and when you have too many kids on there, eventually the hotspot can only give you a certain amount of high speed internet and the rest slows down,” she said. “In other areas they had a provider but were not getting enough internet coming in for the amount of children in the household.”
Singh said for families who needed a better or stronger connection, they were able to get them connected through local providers like Sprocket, Arivaca.com or Cox.
For those who already had service, but were struggling to pay for it due to financial reasons, they are providing subsidies.
To qualify, students need to be part of the free and reduced meal program at their school.
“It is worth it for them to sign up because every little bit helps,” Singh said. “If they are part of the free and reduced lunch program, we know they aren't high income and know the assistance would help them.”
At Sahuarita Unified School District and Continental Elementary School District, about 40 percent of the students get federal free and reduced lunches.
SUSD Assistant Superintendent Brett Bonner said Connect Our Students has been an important part of addressing technology equity, something that was at the forefront of educators’ minds with the switch to virtual learning platforms.
“When COVID hit we began implementing more remote and hybrid learning, which increased the demand of technology resources and access,” he said. “The district was fortunate enough through ESSR (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds to increase the technology ratio and infrastructure to help students and teachers through remote learning, but for families who may not have access to the internet, having a device does not help much.”
Connect Our Students has been able to address that component of access.
“We started to talk more about what we can do to connect families and began generating funds,” he said. “Through our partnership with the Sahuarita Educational Enrichment Foundation and a strong group of advocates, we’ve been able to collect a significant amount of money to offset costs for internet services.”
Bonner said all their school counselors and administrators know about the program, and they are continuing to work to identify any students who might benefit from the help.
“We want to work proactively to support students and minimize any impact created by the technology divide by providing resources like devices and access,” he said. “Through the generosity of the community and grants, we can pay for internet service to better serve students’ educational needs.”
The program has currently been extended to the end of 2021, but as long as the funding is available they will continue to keep the program going as long as possible.
“We are still trying to connect families and are working with different teachers and counselors to see what students log in and what students don't so we can see if they need the service,” Singh said. “The school and everybody have been working great together.”
Along with providing financial and connection help, the program received a donation of 30 desks from the Green Valley Woodworkers Club to provide to students in the program.
“We want the students to be successful so we want them to have an area designated for them to be able to learn and be proactive,” Singh said.
Along with the internet assistance, Sirmons received a desk for her family and Connect Our Students worked with SUSD to get her son a Chromebook.
She said the program has made a huge difference in their family’s life and encouraged those in need of help to apply.
“I was so happy to have a desk, service and a computer and it’s been a great experience,” she said. “Some people are scared or ashamed asking for help, but it’s a crisis and there are so many places to get help.”
Connect Our Students is funded through donations and has also received some grants.
Donations can be made to Connect Our Students through the Greater Green Valley Community Foundation at www.ggvcf.org or by check to P.O. Box 785, Green Valley, 85622 with Connect Our Students in the memo.
To learn more, follow Better Together: Connect Our Students Project on Facebook.