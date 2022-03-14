Ahead of a massive restoration project at Historic Canoa Ranch, the Friends of the Canoa Parks are hoping to drum up support with a little music.
This Saturday, Canoa Ranch will welcome Paul Green and the Midnight Blue to play one of the last concerts in the park before ground breaks on the restoration of Manning Senior House, the largest building on the ranch.
“This is really going to become our flagship building,” said Matt Smogor, parks superintendent for Pima County.
The Manning Senior House restoration, a project years in the making from Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation, will transform the ranch house into a cafe and social hub open to a variety of visitors and events.
“Not only will it be a dedication to historical preservation, but we’re also going to have food and drink amenities, so whether you’re coming to exercise around the lake, to observe wildlife, to take a historical tour or have lunch with your friends…that building will open up and really be able to serve a diverse set of interests for the community,” Smogor said.
The project is considered a capital improvement project for the county, so while a majority of funding will come through the NRPR budget, it’s the donations from volunteer groups like the Friends that can help move things along faster.
Since the start of their concert series back in 2020, the Friends have donated more than $11,000 toward preservation and restoration projects at Canoa Ranch from ticket sales alone, and with this weekend’s concert, they’re hoping to push that even further.
In 2017, Canoa Ranch saw about 20,000 visitors. Last year, Smogor said the park had almost 100,000. And with all those extra visitors also comes much-needed site maintenance and renovations – things that proceeds from these concerts also help fund.
“A lot of that included upgrades to the site – at the lake, the cienega, the Anza Trail, and enhancing turf behind the Manning Senior House to support that build-out. All of those renovations do cost money, and with the immense infrastructure we have down there, we’re often underfunded, so we’re very appreciative of having the Friends there to support us,” Smogor said.
“We love having these concerts and what they allow us to do, which is really to continue the fight to support what people are using this site for, and continue to offer even more value and amenities to the Green Valley community,” he said.
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
