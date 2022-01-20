The Green Valley Concert Band will honor one of its own Jan. 30 with two pieces written in her honor.
Peg Bowden, who played timpani, died in December 2020, at age 72.
The concert, titled “For the Beauty of the Earth,” will feature “Border Dance” and “Stranger at My Door,” by composer and conductor Jack Stamp, whose compositions have been commissioned and performed by leading military and university bands throughout the country.
Stamp wrote the music to “Stranger at My Door” after reading Bowden’s book, “Stranger at My Door: Finding My Humanity on the U.S./Mexico Border.”
Green Valley Concert Band Musical Director John Snavely said Bowden’s husband, Lester Weil, gave a gift to the band for commissioning a work by a major composer for the band to perform in her memory. Stamp will attend the concert.
Snavely said Stamp took the commission to heart and was asked to include a section of Southwestern-style music in the piece. Instead of writing one work as requested, he wrote two.
“I was told about her book, ‘Stranger at My Door,’ Stamp said. “I found it difficult to incorporate the essence of Peg’s humanitarian efforts and the dance quality of Southwestern music. That is why I wrote two works.”
He called “Stranger” “the more serious piece,” and said it is an attempt to depict Bowden’s “exploits and humanitarian efforts.” It incorporates the hymn tune “The Good Samaritan” and an original melody, which Stamp calls “Peg’s Tune.”
“My only regret is not having met this remarkable human being. For all accounts, she was an incredible person,” Stamp said.
Bowden’s daughter, Cheyenne Weil, said Stamp read the book before he wrote the pieces.
“After he composed the first, he asked us questions about specific things she liked before he wrote the second piece,” she said. “Both of these things I thought were very thoughtful, and I really appreciated that he took the time to try to get to know a person he had never met in order to put something of ‘her’ into these pieces he created.”
Snavely says “Border Dance” is filled with joyous energy and south-of-the-border rhythms. “Stranger at My Door” was composed after Stamp read Bowden’s book about her relationship with a refugee who came to her Southern Arizona property one Christmas Eve nearly dead after stumbling alone for days through the freezing Sonoran Desert.
Snavely said Stamp composed the new music to follow the dramatic events retold in Bowden’s book. He described her as the soft-spoken timpanist, visual artist, pianist, church organist, author, nurse and humanitarian who energized the Green Valley Concert Band performances with her dynamic, energetic timpani playing.
Bowden was the band’s president for two years and started an annual music scholarship for high school band students in the Santa Cruz Valley.
“She had a large following in our audiences, those who came specifically to watch her perform and listen to her exceptional musicianship,” Snavely said.