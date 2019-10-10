Grandparents and parents alike want the best for their loved ones. When it comes to higher education, this grandmom was thrilled her grandson received acceptance to a prestigious college.
The young student told his grandmom he received a $12,000 grant he had applied for online and needed an account in which to deposit the funds.
His grandmom was beside herself hearing the news. She was relieved her single-parent daughter could now rest easier not having to worry about paying college tuition. As promised, she gave her grandson a $2,000 prepaid Visa debit card to help with college expenses.
The tech-savvy student decided to deposit the funds in his new debit card account. He told his grandmother he had followed the instructions given in an email from the grantor. As requested, he provided the card information over the phone to a person he thought was a school financial officer.
He said the money was a relief to him and his family because they did not have much money. However, when he tried to use his debit card for school supplies, he discovered a zero balance. The money had vanished, including the gift from his grandmother. He realized it was a scam when the balance disappeared after having seen the funds in the account earlier.
Avoid this scam:
• If asked for money upfront as a fee, you should walk away.
• Don’t give personal/banking information unless you know where it’s going.
• If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
• Seek advice from the school’s Registrar or Financial Aid Office.
Usually, grants and scholarship funds are held in the student’s school account and are paid out as cash to fund student purchases, i.e., tuition, housing, and books. Pass this along to family and friends.
Call the Pima County Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers with information about scams and frauds. To contact the Scam Squad directly, 9 am to noon Monday through Friday, call (520) 351-6715, or email: scamsquad@gvsav.org. To report suspicious activity or a particular incident of fraud (which is a scam involving a loss of money) call (520) 351-4900.
If you are interested in becoming a Sheriff's Auxiliary Volunteer, please email gvsavrecruiting@gmail.com for an application or call (520) 351-6746.