When 78-year-old Nelwyn Boyd started taking computer classes at the Sahuarita Food Bank and Community Resource Center, her digital skills needed some work.
“As a senior, I experience fear with the computer and phone technology due to constant daily changes,” she said. “I tend to get comfortable in my comfort zone and when changes are made it’s very uncomfortable with thoughts of not reaching my highest potential.”
When Boyd first read about the classes she decided to “put on her big-girl mind and go for it.”
The result?
“I’m learning, growing and very proud of myself,” she said.
Boyd says it's a great opportunity for other seniors to get more comfortable with technology.
“If they feel the way I feel, they have the spirit in them that computers are like dynamite explosions — if you do something wrong you’re afraid it’s going to explode,” she said. “We get frustrated with technology and it shuts us down about wanting to learn anything technology-related.”
She has only been taking classes a short time but they already have increased her interest in what technology can do for her.
“The only thing I do on my computer is my bank accounts. I don't even use email. I just use the computer to keep up with bills,” she said. “I want to explore because my interest has grown in this class. The Mac I have has a lot of options…movies and Facetime, I have a lot of great-grandkids to talk to.”
Classes in basic computer skills are just one of the new workforce development style programs being offered through the CRC. The classes are free and open to anyone.
The program covers basic Microsoft Word and Excel skills with the intention of giving students a tool to use in their professional and personal lives.
Volunteer Instructor Mariza Griego teaches the classes and said students leave with a new-found confidence.
She is bilingual, which comes in handy with Spanish-speakers.
“They come in scared because they think it’s only in English, but I speak English and Spanish,” she said. “Students say, 'I don't understand and I’m scared of the computer,' but I can help you. They have confidence in computers and the different programs once they leave.”
Classes cover basic information like how to use every tab of Microsoft Word and Excel. But there are many ways students can use these skills outside of the CRC.
“With everything these days, we need to use computers,” she said. “For example, if you need to go to an appointment, you often have to go into the computer system to put in information. Everyone needs to know how to use a computer. I’m really pushing for them to use the computers instead of texting, like for writing letters.”
Griego has seen the positive effects classes have on students, and she talks to people on food distribution days at the food bank to bring more people into the program.
She currently has three women taking the classes, which take place Mondays and Fridays.
For her, volunteering to teach came from a passion for helping others.
“I am very happy to teach and I love to help other people,” she said. “Right now, I’m unemployed so I’m using my time to try and help others.”
CRC Director Adriana Romero said they have had one group of four or five students who have completed the basic computer skills program.
“They didn't have any computer skills when they started,” she said. “I want this place packed with people taking advantage of our resources. That's the purpose of the facility, for the community to use the resources here.”
She said one student who completed the classes has gone on to work for Amazon.
She sees the computer classes as a great option for seniors in the community or anyone seeking to learn new skills.
Along with the Microsoft classes, the SFB-CRC is starting a graphic design class that runs July 14 through Aug. 11.
The course will teach students design principles, editing and skills in PowerPoint that can transfer to many other programs, like Canva or Adobe products.
“For the individuals who want to learn a bit more graphic design, I really encourage them to take the class, especially if you have a business or want to learn basic graphic design,” she said. “It also helps them be able to know how to use social media because once they learn these skills, they can use them for promoting events or their business.”
To view all the SFB-CRC’s computer classes, as well as other programs like an upcoming Certified Nursing Assistant program, visit sahuaritafoodbank.org.