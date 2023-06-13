Marisol Simental, center, mother of Valerie Lopez Simental, thanks attendees during the Sunday vigil to honor the life of her daughter. About 200 people showed up to offer support to Valerie's family and her classmates from Sopori Elementary School. From left: Irma Fuentes, Mario Rodriguez, Victoria Hernandez, Marisol Simental, Gustavo Simental Sr., Carlos Simental, Gustavo Simental, Trevor Valenzuela, Yvanna Fuentes, Yazmine Gutierrez, Estrella Montoya Tolano.
Family and friends of Valerie Lopez Simental, 11, begin a 1.5-mile vigil procession on Sunday. From left are Paula Simental, Victoria Hernandez, Carlos Simental, Marisol Simental, Logan Lopez, Gustavo Simental, Mario Rodriguez, Jesus Lopez and Israel Lazalde.
Marisol Simental, center, mother of Valerie Lopez Simental, thanks attendees during the Sunday vigil to honor the life of her daughter. About 200 people showed up to offer support to Valerie's family and her classmates from Sopori Elementary School. From left: Irma Fuentes, Mario Rodriguez, Victoria Hernandez, Marisol Simental, Gustavo Simental Sr., Carlos Simental, Gustavo Simental, Trevor Valenzuela, Yvanna Fuentes, Yazmine Gutierrez, Estrella Montoya Tolano.
Kelly Pardi Special to the Green Valley News
Valerie's uncle, Gustavo Simental, embraces family members.
Kelly Pardi Special to the Green Valley News
Balloons are released at Sopori Elementary School following the vigil Sunday.
Kelly Pardi Special to the Green Valley News
An Amado woman leaves a candle at the site of the West De La Canoa Drive ATV accident that claimed the life of Valerie Lopez Simental.
Kelly Pardi Special to the Green Valley News
Family and friends of Valerie Lopez Simental, 11, begin a 1.5-mile vigil procession on Sunday. From left are Paula Simental, Victoria Hernandez, Carlos Simental, Marisol Simental, Logan Lopez, Gustavo Simental, Mario Rodriguez, Jesus Lopez and Israel Lazalde.
Kelly Pardi Special to the Green Valley News
Paula Simental, 15, embraces Marissa Ravago during the vigil. Paula is the sister of Valerie.
Kelly Pardi Special to the Green Valley News
Balloons are released into the late afternoon sky above Sopori Elementary School in Amado Sunday during the vigil honoring the life of Valerie Lopez Simental, 11, who passed away earlier in the week.
A memorial procession was held Sunday for Valerie Lopez Simental, 11, of Amado. Valerie, who just finished fifth grade at Sopori Elementary School, died June 6 after an ATV she and her sister were riding struck the back of a parked truck in their neighborhood.
Irma Fuentes, an Amado resident and mother of Valerie’s classmate, Yvanna Fuentes, organized the vigil.
“Following the accident and the loss of Valerie, her classmates and the younger children in the community were just unable to understand the tragedy," she said. "My own daughter was asking, ‘Mom, why did she die, she was so young.’ There had to be something done for Valerie’s friends and the other kids to help them get through this.”
With the permission of Valerie’s family, and the support of other Sopori Elementary School mothers, the vigil became a reality.
The procession began about 6:45 pm on West De La Canoa Drive in Amado at the site of the accident.
Friends, family and others from the community had slowly gathered over the preceding hour to pay their respects and to join in remembrance of their young neighbor and classmate.
The 1.5-mile memorial walk wound up West Santa Maria Drive to Arivaca Road and ended at the entrance to Sopori Elementary School.
Remnants of golden afternoon sunlight filtered through the feathery treetops of mesquite that border Kay Stupy Park and the newly built Amado Youth Center to the west.
On the large swath of soft, trimmed grass fronting the school entrance, amid a growing crowd, a pair of 6-year-old girls sat facing each other cross-legged, one in a floral pink summer dress, the other clad in shorts and a tee. As the pulsing breeze tossed the girls’ hair in all directions, they giggled, playing round after round of rock, paper, scissors.
Nearby, a young boy with a plastic bubble maker joyfully dispatched dozens of golf ball-size soapy orbs into the air with each pull of the toy’s wand.
For the other two dozen or so small children present, it was business as usual: Running, jumping, laughing and rolling on the grass.
But this was not just another Sunday afternoon in Amado.
As the vigil attendees, totaling nearly 200, filed onto the school grounds, the mood became increasingly somber and reflective.
When all were gathered, Irma Fuentes, clutching a large bouquet of blue balloons — Valerie’s favorite color — and a placard reading, ‘We Love You Valerie,’ addressed those attending the memorial in English.
“We ask that everyone here today be present for your children. They are very young and can’t fully understand what has happened. As parents and adults, we need to speak to them, listen to them, and comfort them. Please also pray for Valerie’s family that they can heal and find peace,” she said.
Marisol Simental, Valerie’s mother, followed in Spanish, “We thank you so much for being here today. Valerie loved being with friends. She would be so happy to know that you are all here together for her today.”
Valerie’s uncle, Gustavo Simental, then held a wireless speaker while Valerie’s favorite song, “Talking to the Moon,“ by Bruno Mars, played.
At the song’s conclusion, the attendees released hundreds of balloons from the school grounds. As the balloons took flight, the inescapable symbolism seemed to take hold of those present.
A collective rush of emotion flooded the large group. As though magnetized by a common sentiment, pockets of friends and family fiercely clung to each other in pairs and in groups.
There were no words, only muffled sobbing and wailing into the shoulders of grief-stricken companions.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone