A memorial procession was held Sunday for Valerie Lopez Simental, 11, of Amado. Valerie, who just finished fifth grade at Sopori Elementary School, died June 6 after an ATV she and her sister were riding struck the back of a parked truck in their neighborhood.

Irma Fuentes, an Amado resident and mother of Valerie’s classmate, Yvanna Fuentes, organized the vigil. 



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?