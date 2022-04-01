The saying goes: "There are too many cooks in the kitchen."
But for Mike Cochran, there aren't enough.
For the last two and a half years, he says it’s been a challenge to hire and retain chefs and line cooks at the two restaurants he manages at Canoa Ranch and Torres Blancas Golf Clubs.
He said it’s been an issue of a limited pool of applicants and people moving on to other jobs.
“The competitiveness in the area is high and there is a limited amount of qualified people,” he said. “What we've found is we find chefs who take the position for the salary we’re offering and then they’re still searching for another job with a higher salary."
They have added health and dental insurance, which has helped some, but they are still hiring for at least one line cook at Canoa Ranch.
Not having enough staff has cost them.
“When we don't have enough chefs, hopefully the ones who do have are dedicated, and ours our dedicated, but they end up working overtime,” he said. “So, we’re paying 1.5 times the normal wage rate which increases our cost. It puts a pinch on our revenue when we’re having to use overtime to make up for not having a full time cook.”
It can take three to six months to train someone, only to have them leave for other work afterwards.
Cochran is not alone when it comes to struggling to find employees for the kitchen and beyond.
The most recent data from the Bureau of Labor in November shows the quit rate for the foodservice industry has grown from 4.8% to about 7% in one year.
Organizations like Pima County and the Sahuarita Food Bank and Community Resource Center are helping to meet the need for local restaurants with workforce development and training programs to provide skills needed in a kitchen.
SFB
The SFB-CRC is planning to have a line and prep cook training course which will train participants in working in a restaurant, from knife skills and sauce making to dressing appropriately for the job. People within the food service industry had direct input on the curriculum.
Community Resource Director Roniyur Singh said ultimately the goal of the program is to help participants get the job and grow.
“My goal, personally, is this is just a starting point for them, an entry level job where afterwards they can grow a passion from it and become chefs or look at other avenues within the restaurant business to grow out in the community,” she said. “All workforce development we’re doing now is for entry level positions but we are looking for pathways and collaborating with a lot of people in the community to take it to the next level.”
The free program, which is on hold until they find a chef to instruct it, will take six weeks in total and includes time with local chefs as well as working one or two weeks in a local restaurant.
Once a participant completes the program, they earn a Sahuarita Food Bank Kitchen certificate, ServSafe Food Handlers Certification and a professional knife set they get to keep.
The program had its first pilot last summer at Desert Hills Lutheran Church to use their commercial kitchen for training. Local restaurants Arizona Family Restaurant and the Longhorn Grill both participated and each hired a graduate of the program.
County cooks
Pima County’s Consumer Health and Food Safety Division is also offering training opportunities to help rebuild the food service workforce.
The ServSafe course is offered for free online, which provides food safety service education for every level of position in the restaurant world.
Division Manager Loni Anderson said food training expanded to include ServSafe during the pandemic.
“The county provided this opportunity during the pandemic so restaurants could take advantage of it during the shut down,” she said. “In order to provide that education we were allowed to have the course to be offered through the county. The county is covering the cost and people can do it at their own time and pace.”
The division restarted their food training class on-site for $30 in February - something they had to pause for the pandemic.
“We have always had a class that goes into more depth,” she said. “We go over inspection reports, best food handling practices, and go over what we are looking for during an inspection.”
Beyond food
SFB-CRC Board President Penny Pestle said helping people find stability through employment is part of their mission.
“We really have two missions: First of all, to meet the needs of the hungry in the community and we have many more people who are hungry than is typically recognized,” she said. “Then the long term more systemic mission of helping people establish a path for themselves so that they have hope, skills and support from our coaches.”
With upcoming workforce development programs like Microsoft Word and Excel classes, Women's Food Based Business Development and Retail Training and Credentials, participants get mentors and support that goes far beyond the weeks of the course.
“Everyone who wants one will have a coach and that coach will do some initial assessment in a friendly way and they will help folks develop their goals,” Pestle said. “We will monitor and walk alongside them to support them and we will follow them as long as they would like to be followed.”
For the SFB-CRC, workforce development is about one-on-one guidance.
“It's about relationships, making sure there’s a support system and you convey to people that you believe in them, because hope is also dashed for many people who live on the edge," Pestle said.
More to come
The SFB-CRC has a number of workforce development classes coming up, and they are exploring what the community's greatest needs are.
“We’re working with the chamber, the town, and a lot of people are committed to seeing the community grow,” Singh said.
Cochran said the food prep and line cook training class would be a huge accomplishment for the community, especially when it comes to retaining quality employees.
“It will be incredibly beneficial to the community, let alone business applicants and students applying,” he said. “Having someone come in with those skill sets will help them be successful sooner.”
"If we could retain someone three to five years, I'd be happy as anybody could be, versus come stay six months then go."