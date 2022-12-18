The school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in May, has school districts nationwide looking at innovating when it comes to safety.
One of the additions to safety protocols in the Sahuarita Unified School District comes thanks to the community: emergency kits for the classroom.
SUSD spokesperson Amber Woods said the project initially allows for at least one kit in each classroom at Sahuarita High School. She said Principal John Kneup and School Resource Officer Al Guest planned the kits, which will include items such as toilet paper, a curtain, water and snacks.
Walmart donated 150 five-gallon buckets for the kits and Green Valley Fire District donated 20 medical kits, which have tourniquets.
Kneup said the idea came during a training session on emergency protocols by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department last summer, adding, "we hope we never use them but they could save lives.”
Seven donors, including Tierra Antigua Realty, Long Realty Mortgage Title & Insurance and the Military Officers Association of Green Valley, contributed $1,180 to the project.
Elliot Jones, president of the Green Valley MOA, said the effort is in line with how they like to give back to students.
“Because of what's going on with schools lately with shootings we wanted to be supportive and make sure they have what they need," he said.
The donations equate to about 70 kits, which will be distributed to classrooms in 2023.
Along with that, about 100 students have been trained in procedures to stop bleeding for themselves and others.
“We were going to have buckets one way or another but this allows us to get buckets in classrooms at a faster rate,” Kneup said. “The donors have been so generous and they understand the need.”
Guest said their goal is to get two kits in each of the 50 classrooms at SHS.
“The hope is the kits will buy us valuable time if somebody is injured during an active shooter,” he said. “The kits will allow people to shelter in place until first responders arrive.”
Woods said each school is working to review and strengthen its safety protocols, which may include purchasing emergency kits.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone