The Greater Green Valley Community Foundation awarded $100,000 in grants to 31 agencies this month as part of its annual gifts to the community.
The foundation also operated five COVID Relief Funds, which have been closed out: community fund; animal relief fund; Tubac Resort fund for furloughed employees; Tubac Chamber fund for marketing the village; and Connect Our Students for internet and computers.
Organizations receiving grants for 2021:
$1,500: Friends of Canoa Heritage Foundation
$2,000: AZ19 Regional Tourism Alliance, Friends of the Santa Cruz River, Green Valley Community Chorus, GVR Foundation, Green Valley-Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse, Parkinson’s Support Group of Green Valley, Posada Life Community Services
$2,500: Baja Sporting Club
$3,000: Angel Heart Pajama Project, Arivaca Fire District Auxiliary, Arivaca Helping Hearts, Border Community Alliance, Community Performance & Art Center Foundation, Continental School District Educational Foundation, Friends of the Tubac Presidio and Museum, GVC Foundation, Green Valley Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers, Tubac Center of the Arts, Wisdom Sports & Scholars
$4,000: Equine Voices Rescue & Sanctuary, Hands of a Friend, Paws Patrol, Sahuarita Educational Enrichment Foundation, Sahuarita Food Bank
$5,000: Arivaca Coordinating Council, The Animal League of Green Valley, Elephant Head Volunteer Fire Department, Green Valley Assistance Services, Helmet Peak Fire Volunteer Fire Department
