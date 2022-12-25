Santa Claus is resting now at the North Pole, but he came a little early to the Madera Highlands neighborhood this year.
And it took a group of neighbors looking to spread some cheer to get him here safely.
On Dec. 18, a group of residents created a Santa parade complete with reindeer on scooters, gifts of candy canes and Santa, escorted by decorated side-by-side off-road vehicles. The group spent four hours making the rounds and visiting children and adults.
Resident and local handyman Glenn Graves acted as the coordinator for the event, and they visited more than 130 kids.
This was this group’s first time putting this together, though they got the idea during a barbeque a month ago from someone in the neighborhood who had done it in the past.
“We actually stole it from the neighbor up the street who would decorate a friend’s truck and drive around as Santa, take pictures with kids,” he said. “We grabbed that idea because he had knee surgery and couldn’t do it. We’re a tight-knit group up here so everybody had ideas like let's do this, let's do that.”
Graves said they wanted to go even bigger than in the past.
“When it was done in the past, there was not as much response, so I think that's why it faded away a bit, and then COVID…,” he said. “We just wanted to bring it back bigger and better.”
A group of women ordered reindeer costumes and decided to ride their scooters. He and a friend have side-by-sides, and led the way with those. Santa sat on the back of a truck.
Graves posted on the Madera Highlands Facebook groups and saw a more enthusiastic reaction than he anticipated.
“People started putting in their addresses and asking if we could stop by their houses," he said. "We hit as many as we could.”
Along with stopping for photos, the group handed out large candy canes and candy.
Kevin Hale has lived in Green Valley and Sahuarita for 18 years, and moved to Madera Highlands a year ago. He got to enjoy the Santa visit with his 6-year-old granddaughter, Lily.
“Her sister Bella was at school so Lily asked them for a candy cane for her and her sister,” he said. “They were very gracious and gave that to her. It was really cool. I actually saw them getting ready beforehand.”
Hale said the group of residents call themselves “the besties” and are a big part of why the neighborhood, especially the Encore area, is so festive.
For him, seeing the act of cheer really speaks to the community.
“It gives you that sense of community for sure and it's also refreshing based on the last couple years,” he said. “Seeing people be normal is a breath of fresh air.”
Adults also got a kick out of the fun.
Kristen Gallmann said even her adult children — daughter Riley, 22, who lives in Tucson, and son, Thomas, 18, couldn’t help but get excited.
“My kids heard something and when they realized what it was they ran outside excited to see Santa. He was a little past the house when they got out there but they loved it,” she said. “They are older so I was happy to see them still get so excited to see Santa. They both love this time of year and even though they are grown, still get excited for things like this.”
Gallmann’s family moved to Madera Highlands in July, and she said it was just nice to have the community come together to do something kind.
“I love that there are families willing to take time during such a busy time of year to do something kind for others and put smiles on other families’ faces,” she said.
Graves said they are already planning next year’s event and will add a map.
“Next year, we had discussed putting Santa on a trailer and decorating it,” he said. “We’ll have a route map I can post so everyone will know what streets we are hitting. If you can't make it, we are planning on ending at the Madera Highlands Park where we will hang out for an hour or so and have a place under the tree for photos.”
For Graves, the reindeer, elves and Santa (known in the neighborhood as Grandpa Gary), it was all about giving back.
“This is what Christmas is all about, giving back to the community,” he said. “You see some of these kids and you can just tell they don't all have a lot. It was incredible and heartwarming. Some of the parents were even tearing up, seeing their kids act like that with Santa.”
“The real benefit was the kids' faces. Priceless.”