The tragic accidental death of an 11-year-old girl has left the tight-knit community of Amado heartbroken.
Valerie Lopez Simental died in an ATV accident late Tuesday night involving a parked tow truck that also left a 15-year-old girl injured.
A 911 call about a traffic accident near the 4700 block of West De La Canoa Drive in Amado was placed at 11:49 p.m. Tuesday, according to call logs from the Pima County Sheriff's Department. The report indicated that a “teenager on an ATV ran into the back of a parked truck.”
A preliminary investigation by PCSD revealed that two juveniles were riding around the neighborhood when they struck the back end of a flatbed tow truck parked on the side of the road.
Valerie was seated in front of the 15-year-old, who was driving when the accident occurred, according to a media release from PCSD. The agency said neither rider was wearing protective gear or was licensed to operate an ATV.
Crews from the Green Valley Fire District, Helmet Peak Fire Department, LifeNet and PCSD responded and found Valerie had sustained “serious traumatic injuries” from the accident and was in critical condition, according to a GVFD spokesperson.
During the transfer of care to a flight crew, the girl went into cardiac arrest, according to GVFD, and was instead transported by ground to the closest hospital for stabilization. PCSD later confirmed she died while enroute to the hospital.
The 15-year-old female was treated for minor injuries at the scene. The investigation is still ongoing.
Community ‘devastated’
Since news of the accident spread Wednesday, friends, loved ones and community members have gathered at the family's home, and taken to social media to offer condolences and support.
School officials announced Thursday a Crisis Response Team would be available at Sopori Elementary School, where Valerie was a student, to offer “support, counseling, and resources to students, parents, and staff who may be struggling with the loss,” according to a Facebook post signed by Principal Robert Beachy.
“Please be assured that we are committed to the well-being of our school community and will continue to provide ongoing support throughout this difficult period,” Beachy’s post read.
“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the student as they navigate through their loss, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to them.”
In an email to the Green Valley News, Amy Bass, executive director of Prevention Portable Practical Educational Preparation Inc. (PPEP), said her team and staff at the Amado Youth Center were “devastated” by the tragic event.
“PPEP and the Amado Youth Center Staff care deeply about each and every one of the precious children that we have the joy of serving through our programs. When tragedy such as this strikes, it strikes us all,” Bass wrote.
“Our hearts are broken for the family, and PPEP Inc. will continue to support all of those affected.”
Members of Valerie's family have established a fundraiser via GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses. As of Friday afternoon, the family had raised just over $3,000 toward a $10,000 goal.
The family also has plans to host a vigil to honor Valerie's life on Sunday at 6 p.m. The memorial is set to begin at the scene of the accident in Amado. Those interested in bringing letters, candles, flowers or other items to honor her memory are encouraged to do so.
Baby-blue balloons — Valerie’s favorite color — will also be released in her honor during the gathering. An Amado Youth Center staff member working with the family said Amado community members are welcome to attend.