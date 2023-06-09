Valerie Lopez Simental

The tragic accidental death of an 11-year-old girl has left the tight-knit community of Amado heartbroken. 

Valerie Lopez Simental died in an ATV accident late Tuesday night involving a parked tow truck that also left a 15-year-old girl injured. 

Fresh flowers, candles and religious icons make up an impromptu memorial at the entrance to the home of Valerie Lopez Simental, 11, where relatives and friends gathered Thursday to comfort one another. 


Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

