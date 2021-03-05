We're sharing your uplifting stories during the COVID-19 pandemic, a time where we have often needed to look hard for them.
Dennis and Sara Beyer
For Dennis and Sara Beyer, volunteering at the Sahuarita Food Bank is a big part of their lives. The couple has been volunteering there for about a year and have lived in Green Valley since 2016.
“We had free miles to fly and said let's go to Green Valley. We found a place we liked and, well, now we need to go back to Nebraska to sell our house, which we did,” Dennis said. “It’s one of those things that was meant to be because one day after we got back we had an inquiry on the house, right away, boom.”
When they saw an article in the Green Valley News about a need for volunteers at the food bank with high school student volunteers leaving for college, they decided that was something they could do for a while.
Sara had planned on them working at the food bank until October, when the estate sales team at her church opened back up. Since she is fluent in Spanish, she is a big help during the sales which draw shoppers from Mexico.
“When October rolled around, then I told him we can quit because the winter visitors are coming back,” she said. “My husband said, ‘This is the highlight of my week, we can't quit.’ Pretty soon, instead of pushing carts I was in produce, in line, in the kitchen mopping the floor then, because I speak Spanish, I became a greeter. That's how that evolved.”
The pair has stayed careful during COVID-19, but have participated in a couple socially distanced and safe events outside with their church.
“The past year, when we were invited to questionable events, even if it was tempting to attend, our volunteer duties took priority and gave us courage to stay at home instead of risking being infected by the virus,” Sara said. “For much of the year, we ordered groceries via delivery or pickup, we have participated in online worship services, and our social bubble consisted of only two couples from Desert Hills Lutheran Church.”
The pandemic changed the way the food bank operates in a big way. Sara was helping to register clients from home when volunteers were not working at the food bank on-site. Sara has also helped to book appointments for time slots they offer. Dennis’ current task is to prepare the food boxes.
Sara said since January the food bank has been providing rapid COVID testing to volunteers and their client base has only grown.
The pair is looking forward to the food bank’s new building and said volunteering has been an experience that’s felt good.
“I enjoy seeing the relief in their faces and voices because they are so grateful we’ve shown them we are here to serve,” Sara said. “Everyone qualifies so if you have a need you can get food here.”
Dennis pointed out that all walks of life get help through the food bank, and people are at the core of why he volunteers.
“When I first volunteered at the food bank it was the relief I saw in the faces of people who didn't have enough to eat,” he said. “You got to meet them face to face, hear their stories, sad stories, about what happened in their lives. It’s a lot of hard work, but my take on it is at the end of the day you’re helping and you can feel good about that.”
Darcy Adshead
For Darcy Adshead, volunteering is just in her DNA.
“My mother always volunteered. She raised six kids on own and had a full-time job and still volunteered, so all six of us volunteered,” she said. “I started volunteering at 12. We’re a volunteer family. It’s who we are and what we were brought up to do.”
Darcy and her husband, Rick, have lived in Green Valley full time for four years, and were winter visitors before that.
The couple has liked to stay involved. Darcy served as president of their Homeowners Association for three years and remains a board member.
She and Rick did a lot of volunteering back east before she moved to Arizona. She worked with her church’s nursery school and thrift store and helped provide homeless people clothes and resources through her church. She and Rick also worked for a nonprofit that raised funds and took applications from other nonprofits for refurbishing projects.
“I love meeting the people. I love when you see a smile on somebody's face because they thought they could never achieve or have or get, whatever the situation is. Sometimes it’s just giving information to someone who is reaching out to say I don't know what to do... trying to find the right services or people for them to talk to and trying to get the information for them so they don't have to do all the research and saying ‘let me get that for you.’”
Darcy and Rick have also helped the Sahuarita Food Bank from home, folding mailings and helping to get stuff to the post office.
In 2020 and 2021, Darcy decided she wanted to do something to help her neighbors, many of whom are older and need help with tasks like grocery shopping.
“I check on my neighbors, check in and see how are you doing? Do you need anything? Do you need me to get you anything from the store? Why not? It’s not hard to do,” she said. “We have one who had surgery and we go visit her and another one who’s going to get her vaccine and asked if I could check in with her in the morning. Just little neighborly stuff.”
For her, being a good neighbor to others has been a fulfilling part of the year.
“What it's done for us is we stay connected and don't feel so isolated, it’s been huge,” she said. “We’ll call and say, ‘Come sit on the patio. Bring a drink and a snack, chat for an hour,’ to feel human. That's been wonderful to be able to do that. I find that's been a nice, quick, inexpensive neighborly thing to do.”