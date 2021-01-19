We're sharing your uplifting stories from 2020, a year where we often had to look hard for them.
Heather Castro
About 25 years ago, Sahuarita resident Heather Castro got her first tattoo, a small butterfly on her right shoulder.
“From there, I fell in love with ink. I've already liked tattoos but back then they weren't as accepted as today,” she said. “Years went by without getting any because they are expensive and I was a single mom and my daughter was my priority. Everything I did, I did for her, so no tattoos.”
When Heather met her husband, they got tattoos while dating and she found herself in a financial situation that allowed her to get inked more often.
“By this time I was 29 and this was the start of my sleeve, although I didn't know it at that time,” she said. “My sleeve is what I call patchwork; it's random things that I've added to it.”
The arm sleeve started with a portrait of Marilyn Monroe, and she added some drawings by her children. When she found a new artist she added an arrow with a lotus and a couple others.
“She tattooed me a few more times but the last one was a cover up and she chewed my skin up so badly that the tissue was coming off,” she said. “After her a few years passed before I found my current artist, in 2020, and he is the one that finished my arm.”
Getting her sleeve completed in 2020 was a highlight of Castro’s year. She discovered a new artist, who she is very happy with, and it made the year a little brighter.
“I decided to get it finished in 2020 because we couldn't do our usual vacations that we do every year so my husband and I got tattoos,” she said. “As much as I love tattoos, getting this finished was a big thing for me because I've been trying for so many years but time and money and finding an artist always seemed to delay me getting it done. So I guess with this pandemic I found the time, the money and the artist.”
Jodi Poe
Jodi Poe, who's lived in Rancho Sahuarita since 2007, said after she had her oldest son, 9-year-old Lucas, she didn’t think she would be able to have another child. Her and her husband, Josh, tried a couple years later when they got their doctor’s OK, but it didn’t happen. She couldn’t get pregnant.
“I saw on the Residents of Rancho Facebook page that somebody mentioned fostering to adopt, which I didn't know you could do,” she said. “We took the class, we started this process in 2016, and in April 2017 is when we actually got a license with a Place to Call Home in Tucson. We got our son Joshua in June 2017.”
They adopted Joshua, now 3, in 2018, after fostering him and then she found out there were seven babies who needed foster homes.
“I remember I was with girlfriends when I found out and I wasn't sure I wanted to do it with my two boys,” she said. "But once I heard there were so many babies I couldn't say no. I said I wanted to foster Maya.”
Maya was the ninth child of her biological mother. All of her siblings were in the foster care system. Maya was exposed to drugs and alcohol while in the womb.
Jodi met her at TMC and took her home a few months later when Maya was three weeks old.
“All she knew was the hospital. She was born in someone's house and brought to the hospital and she came right from the hospital to us,” she said. “We had some bumps in the road with her. Her paternal grandmother was fighting for her, which was really hard, but she eventually said she didn't want her anymore. Just going through the process took awhile.”
Typically, biological parents have visitation rights, but Maya’s mother stopped coming after a few times and there was never a paternity test to determine the father. Jodi said they were finally able to adopt Maya in June 2020.
“Her biological mom's rights were severed a year prior but we had to go through so many hoops,” she said. “She had no birth certificate, no Social Security number, and the whole process of getting a birth certificate took about 10 months. We could have adopted her a year prior but we had to wait for everything to clear.”
The adoption was different from Joshua’s. They didn’t get the big photo shoot at the courthouse with their judge. Everything was done over the phone and they video-conferenced with family to celebrate the moment.
Jodi said while they wish they could have had a bigger celebration, everything with Maya’s adoption worked out and she is developing well.
“She’s smart and feisty, independent and the difference between the boys and her is crazy to me,” she said. “People told me boys are easier and she is a little princess. She is just a great little girl with her own mind and she is so smart.”
For Jodi and her family, 2020 brought them a big gift in the form of Maya.
“She's definitely like a little shining star and she completes the family,” she said. “We can't imagine what it would be like without her. She has been a highlight.”
Jodi was adopted herself and it felt good to be able to do that for two of her children. While her and her husband closed their fostering services, she encouraged others who were struggling to get pregnant to consider fostering to adopt, and keep an open mind.
“I would recommend you definitely have to be ready for anything,” she said. “We got lucky because our first two fosters we could adopt.”
John Backer
John Backer, a local Realtor, saw his virtual tour business for real estate “explode” in 2020.
John said he’s always looking for technology that can be applied to the home-buying and selling process.
“I immediately saw the benefit and value of providing virtual tours for my clients and other Realtors who need them, but in 2018, although I was pricing the service at about what someone would pay for pictures alone, many Realtors thought, ‘Why pay the money for this, the home will sell without it,’” he said.
In early 2020, John had the opportunity to really begin using the technology.
“We were all trying to figure out how to move forward in the midst of COVID. How can someone sell their home while minimizing buyer traffic, but still effectively show the home,,” he said. “I had the perfect tool – in my first ever Zoom listing presentation I spoke to a young family who needed to sell, but was very nervous about exposing their family to a large number of potential buyers.”
John’s tours utilize a camera which spins through 360 degrees. They scan the full home, upload it and can complete a three-dimensional model of the home which can viewed on smartphones, tablets or computers.
“Since early in 2020, I brought on my long-time friend Brian Beebe, whose business had been impacted by COVID, and we became business partners,” he said. “From March of 2020 until the end of 2020, we produced approximately 120 virtual tours, the overwhelming majority for other realtors and their clients.”
Along with the success of his virtual home tours, John lost 65 pounds in the first quarter of 2020.
“Even before COVID hit, I wanted to get healthier,” he said. “With the help of SisterhoodRx, I lost weight through getting a smart scale which also allowed me to break out my muscle weight, water and fat pounds. I started tracking the calories I was consuming using the MyFitnessPal app, I started walking two miles virtually every morning along with some other exercises to build muscle tone, and started eating my larger meals earlier in the day.”
John feels good about the people he’s been able to help with his business and the tools he’s gained for his health.
“With our virtual tour business, we are happy to have been able to help so many people feel more comfortable selling their homes during the challenges of 2020, and feel strongly that sellers using virtual tour technology will largely be expected going forward – even in a hot market where homes sell quickly,” he said. “As for my weight, as is the case with so many, I did end up gaining some weight back in 2020, but I’m using my newfound knowledge to lose the weight I gained and it is going well.”
Chelsea Carr
Chelsea Carr said 2020 brought a lot of surprises, but also many good things.
The Sahuarita resident said the biggest blessing of last year was the birth of her daughter, Evelyn, in the summer.
“For me, having a baby during the pandemic wasn't horrible,” she said. “My husband couldn't go to the doctors with me and I had to go two times a week from 27 weeks on but he was able to go to the hospital when we had her on June 23. Evelyn is six months now and she brings joy to our lives every day.”
Evelyn also prompted Chelsea to quit her job of seven years to begin her own cookie business, Carr Creations.
“It was a big leap of faith but it's been a great six months,” she said. “I wanted to be able to stay home with her and watch all of her milestones. I've always loved watching royal icing cookie videos and always thought, ‘I wish I could do that.’ One day it dawned on me that I could do it.”
She said the business has been doing great and she is thankful for all the positives her year brought.
“2020 definitely had some ups and downs but mostly ups,” she said.