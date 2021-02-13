We're sharing your uplifting stories during the COVID-19 pandemic, a time where we have often needed to look hard for them.
Luis Lopez and Tandie Henes
Luis Lopez moved to Sahuarita at the beginning of the year, moving in with his fiancée, Tandie Henes, and instantly fell in love with the community. Active-duty military, he was drawn to the town, which proudly bears its support of the military.
“First she took me to the veterans memorial in Rancho Sahuarita and when I saw that I fell in love,” he said. “Coming from a military background I appreciated that memorial. Seeing Rancho display that in great fashion literally brought tears to my eyes because you don’t see that in a community setting very often.”
It wouldn’t take long for the couple’s dreams to come true.
Luis and Tandie met through a mutual friend and have been dating since October. They wanted to get a new home for their blended family. Tandie has two daughters and Luis has a son.
They originally had their hearts set on a lot facing Sahuarita Lake but it didn’t work out, something Luis called a blessing in hindsight.
Tandie owns and operates a housecleaning business and cleaned a number of homes in Rancho Sahuarita, including the beautiful custom home in Haciendas Del Lago that would become theirs.
She showed Luis a number of houses before he fell in love with her future home.
“The entryway looked like a resort and she knew the gate code. I’d never seen where she worked, I knew she cleaned houses but not the extent or where or the style,” he said. “Her opening up the gates opened up the gates for what was about to come. As soon as I saw the house, game over.”
Louis called Realtor Gerry Costa right away, who helped him sell his home in Tucson and ultimately helped him and Tandie buy their dream home.
It was a fairytale for Tandie.
“The home we purchased, I clean it so this is like my Cinderella story,” she said. “I've been cleaning that house for about a year and half and I’ve always dreamt of living in that community, it’s so beautiful.”
When Luis proposed, he knew he wanted the house to be a key part of his plans.
On Jan. 21, he and his son set the proposal plan in motion.
“We ran to Fry's to look for a bouquet and I got one of the rarest flowers they have. It’s not a typical rose, the petals are wavy. I want that one,” he said. “I grabbed it, raced over to the house and I already had the proposal rings which got delivered that day.”
Luis and son Damian went to the house and prepared. Damian’s job was to surprise Tandie with the rings on a ceramic plate when she arrived.
Tandie wasn’t expecting the surprise when Luis called her as she got off work and told her she needed to come to the house.
“He used his son as the excuse and said Damian wants to see his room again and I can’t say no to him, he’s the cutest,” Tandie laughed. “I walked in, he came around the corner with a huge bouquet and told me how much he loved me and he didn't want to purchase this house without me being his wife. I was speechless.”
Luis said he can't say "blessing" enough to describe it all.
“Everything was a matter of timing and blessings,” he said. “That’s exactly what it’s been and it keeps adding. We’re very happy and have everything we’ve always wanted.”
The closing on their new home is scheduled for March and the pair look forward to their next chapter.
“My favorite part is bringing our blended families together. Luis talked about the proposal with my girls and the kids couldn't be more happy,” Tandie said. “He is a great guy and we’ve had very similar paths in life. I’m very grateful to be where we are. It's like, I hope everybody finds true love. I found mine.”
Nancy Paepke
Sahuarita resident Nancy Paepke received a phone call on Dec. 30, 2019, no mother ever wants to receive. It was her future son-in-law informing her that her daughter was in a rollover crash in Illinois.
The news was scary enough, but Nancy’s daughter was also 20 weeks pregnant.
“It was a county intersection in rural Illinois and my daughter's car was t-boned, causing it to roll over two to three times, with the car ending up driver's side up in the cornfield,” she said.
Her daughter had a broken arm/wrist and a broken bone in her spine, along with a totaled car. Her baby was unscathed.
“Thank God there was someone close to the scene who saw it, rushed over to get her out of the car,” Nancy said. “She was suspended in her seat belt and the couple was able to get her out through the windshield and call 911.”
Nancy flew to Illinois and stayed eight weeks to help with her three other grandchildren while her daughter healed. She returned in 2020 to see the newborn.
Baby Charlie was born May 15, 2020, healthy and full of life. He’s now nine months old and Nancy described him as “perfect, active and inquisitive.”
Nancy said he was her special blessing of the year and a wonderful addition to their family.
“In the midst of the craziness of 2020, he is our true miracle,” she said. “He has been an unbelievable joy to my family. My family will remember many things from 2020, but forever we will hold the blessing of this miracle baby in our hearts.”
Tamora Farner
Tamora Farner and her husband, Matt, have been spending their winters in the Palo Parado Estados neighborhood in Tubac for four years. The couple has always felt a big sense of community there, but just a few days ago they truly learned how willing people are to help each other.
Matt was injured a couple years ago when he fell from their roof while installing a solar panel. He was left with limited mobility.
“He has no dorsiflexion and walks with a walker now,” Tamora said.”He also goes out on his electric trike every day for exercise and to keep spasms at bay.”
Matt’s trike is a daily and important part of his life.
“He needs movement to release the tightening of his muscles, which is involuntary and when you do exercise it stops the spasms,” Tamara said. “Bike riding helps strengthen his legs.”
Fast-forward to February, and Matt was out on his normal ride while Tamora did chores. Then she got a knock at the door.
“There is a man there who tells me my husband has a flat tire and needs me to go get him,” she said. “I jump in the truck and he goes ahead on his e-bike to the scene. When I get there, Gary, a total stranger, helps get the bike in the truck then says he can repair it if we follow him home.”
It was the first time the Farners met Gary.
“We decide that we need the help and do as he suggests,” Tamora said. “A couple hours later, he and his lovely wife, Cassy, come up the drive with a fully repaired bike and warm smiles of friendship.”
Tamora said she is incredibly moved by the kind act.
“He uses that bike every day and it would be difficult for me to try to figure it out on my own,” Tamora said. “For us, Gary was a knight in shining armor. He was so genuine and caring and it was wonderful of him to take care of that for us.”
Tamora hopes her own story of an act of kindness resonates with others.
“What amazing people to do this. We feel so blessed by this community and held in their arms as so many have helped us in so many ways,” she said. “In some small way, I hope it helps people feel good about doing good.”