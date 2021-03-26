We're sharing your uplifting stories during the COVID-19 pandemic, a time where we have often needed to look hard for them.
Casi Jones
Casi Jones has always had loved to clean. She used to clean homes back in Oregon where she lived before coming to Rancho Sahuarita to live with her sister.
Casi and her son have been welcomed into the community and Rancho Sahuarita has offered the single mom a place to grow and a peaceful place for her son and godchildren to play.
“I like that it's safe,” she said. “The area I come from was not especially safe and here I don’t worry about my son riding his bike outside. There’s parks, there’s the pools when they open again. It’s just such a strong community around here.”
Casi started a cleaning business, Balanced Life Cleaning, in January as a way to provide for her son while also doing something she loves.
“I’m currently a single mom who has to deal with homeschool and so I had to find something to do at night so I could teach my children during the day and I honestly really enjoy cleaning,” she said. “I said why not and everybody jumped on board.”
Casi said the response so far has been overwhelmingly supportive.
“I’m able to spend time with my kids and properly teach them the homeschool assigned by Arizona. I get to spend time with them and it allows me to have a free life and do something I enjoy,” she said. It's neat to get to make these connections in my community. By going out into these people’s houses I get more tied to my community.”
For Casi, going to work in homes is no chore, it’s something she loves and Sahuarita was there for her.
“Honestly, I want to thank the people in Sahuarita who gave me my first shot,” she said. “I started and I was not even a real business, I was just a single mom trying to make money and there were a couple people early on who made me feel really good about what I was doing.”
Moving forward, Casi hopes she might be able to provide other single moms in the area a source of revenue and freedom, and she said with the amount of business she has had so far, she wants to hire.
“I'd like to start helping out more single moms who need extra income and I think I’ve built something that’s not even considered a job anymore. It’s balanced my life, that’s where I got the name. This business brought balance to my life.”
Casi’s life has been changed through her new business and community, and she’s looking forward to the future.
“This has allowed me to see what this could really be,” she said. “I can start looking into buying houses and that was never even a dream of mine. It’s opened up so much for me. It's a blessing from God, that's for sure.”
Bethany Patterson
Sisters Bethany Patterson and Aimee Sturgeon grew up in the restaurant business, and the lessons they learned have always stuck with them.
“Our parents always had us helping out in some capacity,” Bethany said. “Mom cooked us with us ever since we were old enough.”
Both sisters live in the area and have their own children who are following in their culinary footsteps. Cooking is a “go-to” activity for them.
“The lemonade stand started off as a cardboard box,” Bethany said. “The kids built a box with tape and said they wanted to have a lemonade stand. They love to bake and share what they have made.”
Aimee’s twin boys, Ryan and Riley, 6, and Bethany’s daughters Alexandria, 7, and Julianna , 5, have come a long way from that box and now have a full-fledged stand, constructed by their grandparents.
The family lemonade stand gets set up out front in their neighborhood on weekends where the kids sell drinks and snacks.
“Their grandparents live in Niagara Falls and they love seeing the kids out with the lemonade stand they built together and having that passion that’s been in our family for many generations,” Bethany said. “It’s such a great learning experience for the kids.”
Running the lemonade stand has been a way for the kids to socialize with different people, learn to cook and in the process practice reading directions and money management.
“The kids are becoming well-known for their delicious treats and requests are made for them to sell on the weekend, which they get super excited about,” Bethany said. “The kids would do this every week if they could, however, parents limit this.”
For Bethany, watching her children and her nephews run the stand has brought a special joy and given them some normalcy.
“It’s been heartwarming to see their love for their community, their learning being hands-on and keeping them active regardless of the pandemic,” she said.