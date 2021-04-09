We're sharing your uplifting stories during the COVID-19 pandemic, a time where we have often needed to look hard for them.
Paloma San Martin
Madera Highlands resident Paloma San Martin has always loved plants and gardening. She’s lived in Sahuarita for four years and has a special space in her home for plants, which she is constantly looking to add more.
“I have some that multiply easier and I try to give them to family and friends,” she said. “So when I saw an article about the ‘free plant stand,’ I looked to see if there’s one close to me, but there was none.”
Paloma had stumbled onto the concept of community plant swaps or exchanges. The idea is to create a space where people can drop off unwanted or extra plants or seeds for others to take or where people can get free plants.
So, Paloma created her own, setting up a shelf outside with a sign that reads “take a plant, leaf a plant.”
“I hope this will be enjoyed by everyone first of all, from someone that loves plants to someone that may want to give it a try,” she said. “Also could be a spot for people to donate the plants that are no longer wanted and may bring life to someone else.”
Paloma sees the stand as belonging to everyone in her community, and she hopes it will bring fun to the neighborhood.
“If anyone would like to add signs or anything, I’m open to any ideas, and I still need to stain the wood,” she said. “I'm hoping the nearby stores that sell plants would donate the ones that can’t sell any longer. I know most of us (green thumbs) would love to bring them back to life.”
Paloma finds joy in the possibilities of how the plant stand could evolve and is looking forward to seeing people begin to use it.
“I’m really, really excited about this,” she said. “Like I said, I love plants, but I believe gardening fertilizes the soul.”
People can find Paloma’s community plant stand at Stronghold Canyon and Old Camp Lane.
Paige Watson
For Paige Watson, first responders are family.
Her husband regularly works in conjunction with the Green Valley Fire District and Paige even volunteers to do human resources at the volunteer fire department in Elephant Head.
“I’m very involved with first responders and have worked with them for many years; they’re a piece of my heart,” she said. “It’s always great to help.”
About six months ago, Paige joined the Green Valley Firefighters Foundation, a nonprofit that works to enrich the lives of firefighters, their families and the community by helping to fund educational opportunities for them.
“What we do is actually work to promote education within the fire service and we raise funds to give them scholarships,” she said. “We reimburse them for education earned.”
The foundation has hosted cornhole tournaments at Triple Play to raise scholarship money, along with raffles which are a key part of their fundraising efforts.
“We recently started the cornhole tournaments and did our first one a couple months ago, and we received a lot of donations,” she said. “We really rely on donations from the raffles. Before COVID, we would host firefighter galas, a formal night out on the town.”
The next cornhole tournament they have scheduled is on April 24, and they are using the fundraiser to appreciate first responders, who get to play for free that night with a valid ID.
“The reason we decided to do that is that generally, the people who come out to galas and events we put on are our first responders,” she said. “So, our theory is since they are always the first to participate in events, let’s give back to them and tell them we appreciate them.”
Paige loves to show her support and said she’s glad to live in a community that shares an appreciation for first responders.
“My daughter is 21 now, but this was a great place to raise her. The school districts are great, parents are supportive, and I love the small-town feel,” she said. “Our first responders are one big happy family, and we all know each other.”
The cornhole tournament on April 24 is free to first responders and a $10 entry fee to others. All the proceeds will go to their scholarship fund. It starts at 5 p.m.
To learn more about GVFF or to learn how to donate, visit gvff.org.