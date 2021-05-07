We’re sharing your uplifting stories during the COVID-19 pandemic, a time where we have often needed to look hard for them.
Tom Saville
When the coronavirus pandemic shut things down, Dr. Tom Saville leaned into what he knew best – the healing power of music.
A social psychologist by trade, Tom has taught a number of students, businesses, hospital systems, police and fire departments how to effectively manage stress in their fields. And since retiring in Arizona, he’s incorporated music into his arsenal of techniques and has invited his neighbors to join him on the journey.
After playing his first Native American-style flute in 2008, his interest in exploring the relationship between sound, music and health and wellness has only grown.
“With my background work in stress management – mellow, relaxing things – I began gravitating toward Tibet singing bowls and gongs, along with the drums, and it’s just very meditative,” Tom said. “This stuff fits in with stress management beautifully.”
As a coordinator for the Green Valley Flute Circle, Tom typically hosts a variety of programs and meditations around native flutes and music therapy, and regularly volunteers with adult care facilities using music as a therapeutic tool.
But when COVID put many of those activities on hold, Tom decided to bring his instrument collection outside, and share his learnings with those around him. Over the past four months, these impromptu lessons and concerts have grown into a regular neighborhood event, right in his driveway.
Recently, Tom invited his friend and fellow Native American flute player and recording artist Rae Denton to join. She made the 12-hour drive from San Angelo, Texas, for the chance to be among fellow flute lovers again, she said.
“We love to play, to share and learn from each other, and we haven’t been able to have flute circle gatherings, which is a bunch of us getting together, making a lot of noise, and having fun doing it,” Rae said.
“We use the music a lot for healing – ourselves as much as anybody else,” she said.
“I’m a retired hospice nurse, and I used to play for my patients, but of course right now we can’t. Until we can do that again, we’re just going to have some fun!”
Tom broadcasts his concerts and recordings on Wednesdays and Sundays. You can listen and watch, here: vaughnlive.tv/loneeagle.
Michelle Huerta
Parent Michelle Huerta joined the Continental Parent Teacher Club three or four years ago when her daughter was a kindergartner.
She loves supporting the teachers and staff at the school.
“We are blessed with really good staff and teachers at Continental,” she said. “Teachers do so much for our kids, especially this year having to put up with extra things — extra cleaning, masks, all that stuff.”
Every year the group treats the Continental staff to a week of food and gifts during Teacher Appreciation Week which took place from May 3-7 this year.
“We have done it every year that I have been there, and I learned it from the people before me. We do something for them every day of the week,” she said. “It usually mostly revolved around food.”
Though they couldn’t do it as big as pre-COVID-19 years, Michelle said the group was determined to still make the week special.
“This year we did have a smaller budget. With covid we couldn’t do as many of our in-school or student-involved fundraisers,” she said. “It is Teacher Appreciation Week, and a lot of our talk is focused on teachers, but at Continental we do staff appreciation week so it’s everyone, all staff, not just teachers.”
Monday the staff got a desert spread including churros and other sweets. Tuesday brought Sonoran Dogs and Wednesday started off with breakfast burritos. Thursday yielded nachos and Friday the group finished with a raffle of prizes.
“Our community has really stepped up. We had even just parents donate gift cards to be able to be in our raffle,” she said. “I put it out to local businesses to donate but parents just stepped up and said, ‘I’ll donate a $20 gift card for the raffle.’”
Michelle said the appreciation does not go unnoticed by the staff.
“They are so grateful,” she said. “Every time they see one of us at the school they stop us to say thank you and how much they appreciate the things we do for them.”
Showing some love to educators is special for Michelle and the whole group.
“It makes you feel good,” she said. “The teachers are still there every day with a smile so it makes us feel good to be able to give back to them in any way we can.”
Michelle said none of the treats for staff appreciation week would have been possible without a team effort.
“I’m not the only one doing it, it takes a group to do this,” she said. “The entire PTC has helped and It’s just great we have such a good community. I was just the voice of it and put it all together, but I couldn’t do it alone.”