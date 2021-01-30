We're sharing your uplifting stories from 2020, a year where we often had to look hard for them.
Brooke Bishop
Brooke Bishop said 2020 brought a wealth of good news. She married her husband Matthew in December 2019, and then the pair moved to the area from Michigan in January 2020.
Both are enjoying their dream jobs here. Matthew works in law enforcement, and Brooke is a nurse at Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital in Green Valley. Even in the pandemic, Brooke said she loves her job.
The couple gained more than new jobs in 2020, they also bought a new car and home.
"Buying a car was easy as it was at the beginning of COVID but buying the house was an experience, to say the least," she said. "It seemed as though everything had been delayed or altered due to COVID, but we are loving it."
Brooke said they have been doing a lot of work to their home, and despite COVID-19 related delays, it's been a happy process.
The Bishops also adopted their dog Lulu from the Humane Society in February 2020, who Brooke said is perfect.
Lulu spent more than a year in the shelter and was adopted and returned due to medical expenses before the Bishops took her home.
"Since we adopted her, almost all of her medical problems have been resolved; most of them were likely due to stress," Brooke said. "She is so special. In fact, the Humane Society of Southern Arizona built a park and named it after her. It's called 'Lulu's Yard,' and she even has her very own statue."
The cherry on top of their 2020 was finding out Brooke was pregnant with their first child, who they will welcome into the world this April.
"His name will be Carter Eugene Bishop, and we are beyond excited and can't wait to meet him," Brooke said. "We are most excited to watch him grow and play outside."
Matthew is most looking forward to "showing him all the stars in the sky, playing catch outside, reading books together and enjoying the beautiful AZ weather."
Amy and Josh Hancock
Amy and Josh Hancock stayed busy in 2020. The parents of three boys, ages 2, 5 and 8, have lived in Sahuarita about five years after moving from Utah for Josh's job.
Josh earned his bachelor's in Biology in 2013 and originally planned on becoming a doctor, but he changed his mind.
"He tried different jobs, ended up getting laid off and then decided to do a coding school during that time he was unemployed," Amy said. "I worked as a teacher at the time to support us. He was able to get a job at Raytheon, and we moved to Sahuarita."
Raytheon has a program that pays for an employee's degree, and Josh really wanted an engineering degree.
"We talked about it for a long time and then decided to go for it," Amy said. "At the time, his dad had just passed away from cancer and so I was worried his grief would prevent him from being able to be successful but doing this program gave him purpose and a schedule during a hard time."
Amy said his four years in grad school were challenging. Josh worked 40 to 50 hours a week sometimes, and the couple had their children to raise.
"We both gave up a lot to complete it. I had many weekends where I took the kids out by myself," she said. "We have family nearby, and they helped a lot. We took summers off from classes when we could to catch a break."
With 2020 came the culmination of all that hard work and Josh graduated with his graduate degree in Electrical Computer Engineering from the University of Arizona.
Though it was a huge moment for the family, it looked a little different than they had originally planned.
"We had planned a big post-graduation trip to Canada, and then COVID happened," Amy said. "I was disappointed to not have a ceremony after all we'd been through, but he didn't mind too much."
There was a virtual ceremony and Amy's parents held a special ceremony for him – and their son who graduated preschool and Amy's brother and sister-in-law who also just graduated college — in their backyard, complete with masks, speeches and family joining in via Zoom.
Amy said her husband's graduation was a highlight of the year. And now it's her turn. She is currently studying to be a reading specialist and hopes to earn a master's degree in the future.
"A lot of people told us it wasn't worthwhile to get a graduate degree, but education is really important to us. And we wanted our kids to know that we valued education even when it is a big sacrifice," she said.
Amanda Brockman
Amanda Brockman thought she had beat breast cancer but found out in April 2020 it had returned.
Though it has been a difficult time for Amanda, a change of environment proved to be a silver lining this year. And it's providing her the right place to heal.
Amanda and her husband David moved from Tucson to Sahuarita in May 2020 to get more space.
"Honestly, it was the pandemic that allowed us to make this happen," she said. "We began being more inquisitive with the lower mortgage rates, had a realtor come over and found out our place gained value. It was just the right time, and you get so much more house for your money in Sahuarita."
The couple moved to Madera Highlands, where they enjoy Mount Wrightson's view from their backyard every day and love their new community.
"The neighborhood has great sidewalks, so it's easy to run and walk the dogs and people in the neighborhood have been so great," she said. "My husband borrows tools or bike repair equipment, and it's a really great, family-friendly co-operative neighborhood."
Amanda is currently recovering from surgery and said though she has a long recovery road ahead, her new home is the right place for her.
"I needed a quiet and peaceful space to recover from this recurrence, and the neighborhood and house provided that space," she said. "Our neighborhood before was pretty loud and not the best, but here we have just gotten peace. And it's the most beautiful home I've ever lived in. It's contributed a lot to my healing."