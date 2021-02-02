We're sharing your uplifting stories from 2020, a year where we often had to look hard for them.
Michelle McCarter
After watching her four children grow up to pursue their dreams, Michelle McCarter decided it was time to chase her own.
She applied for the Aveda Institute, a Cosmetology and Esthiology school, in Tucson and started its esthetics program in September 2019.
“I was always interested and curious about skin care and taking care of my own as early as my teen years,” she said. “I made the decision to go back to school to learn more in this field and be able to offer knowledge and treatments to others.”
Michelle was drawn to the school’s mission and beliefs, including a focus on overall wellness and supporting one another.
“One of their beliefs is learning never ends. I latched onto that because I knew I may be one of the older students in my class since I waited until after raising my children, and I was not wrong,” she said. “That being the case, our class of 14 women were so supportive and helpful to each other every day of the program.”
At 51, Michelle graduated as valedictorian of her class in February 2020. Though the achievement is a highlight of her year, there were some delays that resulted from COVID-19.
“I was unable to take my exams to get licensed for months. I was one day away from taking my written board exam and two weeks from taking my practical board exam when both shut down due to COVID,” she said. “I could not get my written exam rescheduled for the Tucson location as they remained closed, so I drove the two hours to a Phoenix location in June to take it.”
The exam for her license was pushed back to November 2020 and she received her license shortly after.
“I did make good use of my time while waiting by taking several online training webinars to continue learning and received my certificate as an esthetician who is oncology trained,” she said.
Michelle has submitted information to the Town of Sahuarita in order to run esthetic services out of her home along with her son, Brody, who is a licensed massage therapist.
Her ultimate goal is to open a whole body wellness center with her son and two of her other children.
“Both of these are a process and may take a little while, but we are very excited and looking forward to offering our services in the near future,” she said.
Michelle said her achievement in 2020 was the culmination of a lot of hard work.
“I was able to breathe a sigh of relief and am very excited after the months of waiting through the shutdown to see the studying and training payoff and finally receive my professional license,” she said.
Patti Price
Patti Price was born with a cleft soft palate. She said that growing up, it caused her to pronounce certain letters wrong and it was a challenging experience.
She never forgot what that felt like and from there, her passion for speech language and hearing science was born.
“I know firsthand how frustrating it is when you are not understood,” she said. “So at 20, I changed my major from Vocal Performance to Speech and Hearing Science. This is not an easy major. The prerequisites require a lot of science and math.”
Patti continued classes until she was married at 22, and for the next 13 years she was a stay-at-home mom.
“I enjoyed it, but wanted more and I took a few classes sporadically when my kids were young,” she said. “Still I struggled with math. I had little confidence in my intelligence and put school on hiatus.”
At 32, Patti was diagnosed with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, and she called it a life-changing realization.
“I learned many ways to manage it and my confidence began to grow,” she said. “In 2014 I began working at Sahuarita Intermediate as an aide for special needs children. I soon realized that not only was I good with the kids, but that I loved the work. I felt like I could easily connect with the kids.”
Her work with special needs kids pushed her to become a Speech Pathologist, but she was still struggling with the math.
“At 39 I had enough and was tested for learning disabilities,” she said. “It was discovered that I had impairments with my working and visual memory and, not a shocker ... math. I was able to get accommodations that enabled me to finish my degree.”
Patti said her college experience involved a lot of blood, sweat and tears, but she graduated on Dec. 18, 2020.
“It was difficult juggling a family, work and school,” she said. “I have rheumatoid arthritis and had a few difficult flares during this time. My husband, Mike, was a lifesaver. He took over a lot of my chores and dinners. I could not have earned my degree without his love, help and support.”
School kept her busy and gave her a sense of purpose in 2020, and it was made all the sweeter graduating just three days ahead of her 43rd birthday.
“There was a time when I didn’t think that I was smart enough to earn a degree, so it feels amazing, like a feat,” she said. “I hope that it will help inspire my children to finish their degrees while they are young.”
Now, Patti is working on earning her clinical hours to become a Speech Pathology assistant.
She plans to apply for graduate school this fall and hopes to get a master’s degree.
“I am a little scared and suffer from imposter syndrome, but that won’t stop me from trying,” she said. “I love the kids and love working with them. Helping a child communicate is the best feeling in the world.”
Deborah Morales
Deborah Morales said 2020 brought a number of ups and downs.
The long-time Sahuarita resident has always been involved in the community, whether it was through her work as an employee with the Town of Sahuarita or volunteering in the community.
After 16 years, Deborah retired from the Town of Sahuarita where she was a senior permit technician on March 31, 2020.
“Retirement has always been something I was looking forward to,” she said. “I was eligible in 2019 but I decided to wait because the town was implementing new software in my department and I didn’t want to leave everyone hanging. I stuck it out until we had the software implemented.”
Deborah’s original plans for her retirement shifted some with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“My plans were to travel and just have fun,” she said. “The day I walked out the door was the day employees were sent to work from home. Retirement party cancelled.”
Deborah decided to run for Sahuarita Town Council and was elected last August. It was a proud moment for her.
“I've always been real involved with the community and thought this was a good opportunity to get involved in another way,” she said. “It was exciting. I’m honored I was elected and the constituents trust me.”
Along with retirement and her new role as councilwoman, Deborah said the birth of her grandson is another piece of good news.
“He’s my little pandemic baby,” she said. “I’ve been there for the delivery of all my grandchildren, so it was hard that I couldn’t be there for him but it paid off when I got to see him and he's healthy.”
Deborah said she was looking forward to 2021, though so far, it has not proved to be much better in terms of the pandemic.
For her, one of the most important lessons of the year was to appreciate family and slow down a little.
“Things can change real fast — 2020 proved that and we never imagined this would happen,” she said. “The positive thing is it slowed a lot of people down, me too. We live in a fast-paced world and we were forced to slow down. We’ve lost several people in my family and it makes you really value the family you do have.”