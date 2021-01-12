We're sharing your uplifting stories from 2020, a year where we often had to look hard for them.
Brandy Moore
Sahuarita resident Brandy Moore decided to set goals for herself during 2020, since it wasn’t possible to be out and about as much.
Brandy is a mother of five, with three children at home, and moved to Sahuarita in 2019 from Florida. They're a military family.
“We all decided to set some goals to really focus on while in the house,” she said. “Mine was to work on my paintings every day, studying things that piqued my interest and learning a new language.”
Brandy improved her painting and decided to learn Japanese.
“We watch a lot of anime in our house and I have a stepdaughter in Japan, so I guess that was the main reason, but we love the culture and are hoping our next move will be to Japan,” she said. “I do have to say, it is not the easiest language we have ventured to learn, but we're determined to be fluent.”
Brandy homeschools her two youngest children, something she was doing before the pandemic. She was also proud of finding a new passion for physics in 2020. Since her children are science fans, they decided to implement physics into their home curriculum.
“I've always been fascinated with physics and followed (theoretical physicist) Michio Kaku,” she said. “Our love for the subject increased exponentially and we now may have two future physicists.”
Brandy is also grateful for revamping her business in 2020. She owns a paint and sip business with a home base in Ohio and said things came to a “screeching halt” when the state was hit by the pandemic.
“After a while, seeing the suicide rates skyrocket, I started offering free online classes. That was well and good, but I also needed to make money,” she said. “So, I started offering complete art curriculum/supply kits for homeschoolers and monthly subscriptions.”
Brandy is proud of the skills she and her family developed, and they took away lessons from the year.
“Most importantly, we're learning to be selfless and give freely,” she said. “In times like this, it's important to take care of each other and bring compassion back to our society.”
Miechal Durkin Frosch
Miechal Durkin Frosch not only started a business in 2020, she saw it thrive.
Miechal and her business partners started Helpful Housewives, LLC last January with the goal to help employ other stay-at-home moms.
“The mission when we started the company was to hire/employ other stay-at-home wives and mothers, and allow them the opportunity to make their own weekly schedule,” she said. “Family comes first in our lives and with the company. We never want a mom to miss a field trip or doctor's appointment because she can’t take time off, or even a self-pamper day.”
Miechal said the idea was born several years ago when she wished for help with tasks around her own home.
“It would take hours to complete tasks that usually take 20 minutes because I was being pulled in a dozen different directions. And to be honest, deep cleaning just wasn’t a priority at that time in my life, even though they created a lot of anxiousness and anxiety for myself," she said.
She and her girlfriends began to help each other with projects, giving Miechal the idea to make a business out of it.
Since opening, Miechal said they have hired 10 local housewives/stay-at-home moms who are in turn hired by clients to help around the house with tasks like laundry, decorating, decluttering, dishes and other household chores. They also have volunteers for bigger projects like assisting people with estate sales.
“Everything we do, we do with compassion and to the best of our ability because we ultimately love helping others and what we are doing,” she said. “We wanted to provide an environment to contribute to our home incomes and a sense of being productive because we cook and clean on repeat at our own homes, but doing it for someone else is somehow rewarding and we leave with a sense of fulfillment.”
Miechal said though the year was challenging, they have seen great growth in the business in 2020.
“We've been able to navigate this difficult year and triple in size and we are so very thankful for the overwhelming response and support of our local community,” she said.
Aubri and Alexis Ortega
Aubrianne “Aubri” Ortega said she hates COVID-19, but instead of dwelling on it, the 9-year-old fourth-grader decided she wanted to do some good in 2020.
Every year, her mother, Alexis Ortega, has friends who adopt an orphan at Casa de Elizabeth orphanage in Mexico for the holiday, and Aubri wanted to help.
“My mom was talking with her coworkers and her coworker does things for orphanages in Mexico,” she said. “I wanted to adopt one kid but I raised so much money with my bakery.”
Aubri and her mom made a Facebook video showing Aubri baking. She offered to take orders for donations to go toward buying the items on a child’s wish list. Alexis said the response was so strong she had to turn commenting off for a while.
“A lot of friends and family members donated without getting baked goods but we had so many orders,” she said. “I believe there were 16 kids in the orphanage and we all adopted one. With the excess money she raised we went to Walmart and she bought items — 16 loofahs, 16 packs of socks, 16 soaps, stuff like that — for everyone. It was a beautiful thing in such a rough year.”
Aubri raised almost $800 for gifts and supplies for the kids.
“I am so shocked I was able to raise that money and to be able to accomplish something, my heart got warm doing that,” she said. “It made me feel better. I hate COVID, just imagine what the orphans feel with COVID.”
For Alexis, seeing her daughter do this was a highlight of her year.
“I'm a nurse, her stepdad is a cop, so we are high-risk people so we had her not interacting too much,” she said. “She (Aubri) had a rough time and it made me so proud that even though her year was bad, she tried to make it better for others.”
Meanwhile, Aubri is planning on fundraising for the orphanage every year from now on in new ways.