We're sharing your uplifting stories during the COVID-19 pandemic, a time where we have often needed to look hard for them.
Penny Grabowski
Rancho Sahuarita resident Penny Grabowski moved to the area with her family about three years ago.
She has two sons, one with special needs.
Tim, 24, graduated high school in 2019, and Penny quickly found a lack of services or activities in the area for adults who have special needs.
“There was nothing, no programs in the area, so he had no connections with anyone in the area,” she said. “My husband and I decided I would retire and just be at home with him since we knew he was aging out.”
Penny, a former teacher, felt for her son, who was stuck at home with nothing to do. Then she met Stephanie Moore, another adult in the community with special needs.
Stephanie and her mom worked with the pastor at Santa Cruz Valley United Methodist Church to create a club for adults with disabilities to spend time together. It's called Friends for Life.
Penny and her son hopped on board. The group started in January 2020, meeting twice a month at the church with Stephanie and Tim, and growing to about four adults.
“Then COVID hit. Tim was starting to get excited, making friends, doing something, then COVID hit and the church couldn't stay open anymore,” she said. “Everything just started to go to Zoom and again Tim was stuck at home with nothing to do.”
After some Zoom sessions, Penny began to take Stephanie and Tim on outings. Not long after, Penny invited another two people to join them.
“Me being the only one with no job, I started taking them out into the community,” she said. “We started our own club called Adventures with Friends. Every Monday I find something for us to do and on Wednesdays they ride with me when I do a mobile meal train and after that we do a fun activity.”
Adventures with Friends focuses on keeping the group active, doing healthy and fun activities like hiking or scavenger hunts.
“I’m taking them to a lot of different places,” Penny said. “The point is to be living and to feel valued, getting them into the community and just helping them feel valuable to someone.”
Recently, it was Ryan’s birthday; he's part of the group Because Ryan and Tim want to join an adult baseball team for people with special needs in Tucson, Penny brought them to Triple Play to practice.
“He was in the batting cage and my son was in the batting cage having a great time and then we went down to get lunch and sat down,” she said. “I noticed there was an older gentleman and he had the hat for those who served in the Korean War...I saw he was watching us. If Tim had seen him he would have wanted to talk to him. He loves to go to veterans and say thank you for your service and ask what they do.”
When Penny went to pay for lunch, the cashier handed her money.
“She said, ‘There was a gentleman in here who wanted to buy lunch for your group.’ I said ‘Really? Did you get a name so we can thank him,’” Penny said. “She said, ‘No, he just said to tell you an old Marine wants to thank you and wants to pay for your lunch.’”
The gift was particularly special. Ryan said, “Someone remembered my birthday,” and the whole group felt happy someone thought about them.
“They don't get a lot of recognition or support,” Penny said. “Being able to get that recognition from people is so special to them. For me, it validates what I'm doing with them, getting out and letting them know they are part of the community and people care about them.”
“(Adventures With Friends is) something I really enjoy,” she said. “It's a piece of my heart making sure my son has friends out in the community. “It’s been beneficial for me and them and we appreciate the community support, too.”
Lynda Cook
Lynda Cook was born and raised in Arivaca, a community she treasures.
“I love that Arivaca has a great sense of unity and I love that there are so many unique artisans, makers and sustainable livers,” she said.
Though Lynda left Arivaca for many years, she returned last fall. This February she opened Hunt & Gather, a gallery and retail shop with handcrafted goods and local finds.
But, Lynda wanted to do something to help give back.
“We plan to do some raffles and community-based events to generate revenue for both our local businesses and nonprofits,” she said. “Since we have a retail consignment store featuring locally made art and goods we wanted to do a raffle so that it will help to get our local vendors’ products out there and help our local nonprofits.”
She’s hopeful they can support at least six nonprofits during their first raffle, and plans to donate to different nonprofits during subsequent events. Baskets have themes like “bookworm basket” and “wine tasting.”
Hunt & Gather is currently accepting donations of gift cards from Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Walmart, Sephora, Bed Bath & Beyond, Bath & Body Works, Petco and PetSmart to add to their raffle baskets, which will support Arivaca nonprofits.
Their first event is going to take place on May 1 in downtown Arivaca.
Lynda is excited to raise funds for nonprofits that serve her hometown.
“Working on this event with our amazing co-sponsors: Sweet Peas Catering, Arivaca Mercantile, La Siesta Campgrounds and BK's BBQ, has brought us all together in an effort to better the community,” she said.
Anyone who wants to donate a gift card can send them to Hunt & Gather PO Box 70 Arivaca, AZ 85601.
Lynda said they are including the names of those who donated in a thank you post online so anyone who does want to be named should state it in a note. Items can also be dropped off at Hunt & Gather from Thursday to Sunday at 17205 W. Arivaca Rd.