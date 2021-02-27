We're sharing your uplifting stories during the COVID-19 pandemic, a time where we have often needed to look hard for them.
Ruth and Foster Shrawder
Ruth Shrawder and her husband Foster have lived in the area since 2017, but the Pennsylvania transplants began to fall in love with the area even sooner.
Foster had family in the West Villas since the 1970s and loved to come to visit. So, he purchased a villa himself and eventually rented it out. The couple stayed in Green Valley often and lived here part-time.
“We came out here more often, and in 2017 we drove home from here in May and my husband said when we arrived on the Pennsylvania turnpike, ‘this is so ugly and cold, what are we doing in Pennsylvania,’” Ruth said. “We moved here full time. On October 17 (2017), we hopped in our car, packed the moving van and here we are.”
The couple married in 1994 and met through golf back home.
“Foster always loved planes, so he went into the Army Air Corps, which became the Air Force and he stayed in reserves until 1985. We lived in the same area,” Ruth said. “We both belonged to a good country club with golf and we met there. We became friends and dated off and on for 14 years.”
Ruth said they enjoyed traveling during their long and happy marriage. And Foster has traveled all over the world.
Foster served in World War II, enlisting in 1945 and getting his official retirement certificate on June 4, 1987.
The two received a touching surprise a few weeks ago in the form of a special quilt from a friend, Jean Neely.
“She makes quilts and she called and said she really wanted to do one for Foster,” Ruth said. “Her father was in the Second World War too, and she just has this calling to make quilts for vets.”
Ruth said Neely doesn’t make the quilts for any recognition. She said Neely just wants to make it all about the veterans.
Foster’s quilt features an eagle and a United States flag, as well as information on the years he served.
Foster said it felt good to receive the gift and it was indeed an honor.
Ruth said it was an honor for her as well, and she likes to see the military recognized.
“People in the military are such honorable people. They are so willing to give of themselves to save and help others, and there’s great camaraderie among members of the military for each other,” she said. “I just think there’s a certain commitment that comes from people who served.”
The pair are thankful for the kind gift, and Ruth said her husband deserves the special treatment.
“Foster has always been such a kind-hearted person even on the job,” she said. “When he was an electrical contractor, he did bids for electrical jobs for small houses, bigger businesses… everybody liked him. I feel very fortunate to be his wife.”
Linda Gregory
When the pandemic made it difficult for GVR’s Valley Voices singing group to meet or perform, member Linda Gregory was not ready to give up on her beloved pastime.
She’s been singing most of her life and the activity always gave her a chance to socialize.
“I emailed three other members and asked if they would be interested in getting together to do some singing,” she said. “It’s been a really positive thing. It has become very social and it’s brought us together.”
The Quarantine Quartet formed, and they have added one man to the group.
Gregory said she joined Valley Voices a couple of years ago and got to know Jeanie Louis, Carole Petty, and Nancy Schultz enough to email them.
“I thought those gals would be interesting women to get to know,” she said. “One of the amazing things about the three of us is our birthdays are within five days of each other. It just happened to be this freaky thing that came about.”
The group has been performing small carport concerts for people to enjoy socially distanced, and they meet for practice once a week.
They do a mix of songs and several members can play guitar.
Linda said the group and friendship they’ve formed had made all the difference for each of them.
“It has been a lifesaver for us,” she said. “When I run into someone who’s feeling down, I say find someone you can trust with social distancing, see if you find a common interest to share and do on a regular basis. None of us can say where we would be today without this group.”
The Quarantine Quartet plans to continue holding practices and small concerts, and Linda is thankful for what it has done for her life.
“Every one of us can come to our weekly singing group, get together and afterward, we can really say whatever is bothering us and we don't feel judged,” she said. “It’s very hard to find that, so when you have four people that feel that way, it’s just a remarkable outcome of this.”