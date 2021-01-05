We're sharing your uplifting stories from 2020, a year where we often had to look hard for them.
Alisha Parillo
Rancho Sahuarita resident Alisha Parillo had multiple life milestones in 2020.
Alisha got married, gave birth to her first child and bought her first home. None of those moments looked quite like she imagined they would, but she said the year brought her many joys.
Alisha and her husband, Peter, got engaged in 2018 on a beach in San Diego. They had plans for a large wedding in November 2020, but the pandemic pushed it back.
“It was a wedding with more than 200 guests and it was obviously not ideal to do that, so we were going to postpone it to next year sometime,” she said. “Well, I was really looking forward to it and we both decided that a pandemic can stop a lot of things but not our love and commitment to each other. We downsized the wedding from 200 guests to just our very closest family and friends.”
They had a smaller outdoor wedding in August.
“Everyone was able to maintain distance if they wanted,” she said. “It was small, intimate and actually a lot more fun.”
Alisha and Peter also had their son, Luca, earlier this year and she said having a baby during a pandemic wasn't easy. Peter was not allowed in to any appointments, and induction day was his first time being involved in the medical side of things.
“It was very strict at the beginning of all of this. No FaceTime, photos, no phones,” she said. “It’s his first child and he couldn’t see his face on the ultrasound, couldn’t go hear his heartbeat. He wasn’t allowed to do anything really. It was really hard for me to be at the appointments by myself since Peter is my rock and those pregnancy hormones are no joke.”
She had a C-section, and Peter got to hold Luca as Alisha rested.
“He brought so much joy and happiness in 2020 despite the circumstances to get there,” she said of her son. “Luca is a little firecracker. This kid crawls around like nobody’s business."
The pair also bought their first home in Rancho Sahuarita, gaining a new community for their growing family.
“It feels so good to own a home,” she said. “I love Rancho, I love the community, I love seeing children running around and playing with each other. It fills me up with so much joy knowing we chose an amazing place where we can raise our babies and they’ll have plenty of friends.”
James Briseno
For James Briseno, 2020 was an experience he will never forget, full of loss and happiness.
James' year began with a vacation to San Francisco, but the spread of the virus would soon bring personal and professional challenges.
“The expansion of my job was expected to flourish and expand,” he said. “We had heard of COVID-19 months prior but really did not pay it any thought. Little did we know it would change our lives and set the tone for the year.”
James is a Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) Services Prison and Jail Liaison and said in-person meetings are crucial to his job where he conducts assessments and coordinates care. Moving everything virtual was a challenge, but he considers the ability to adjust a success.
“No more morning coffee sessions, lunch outings, weekly and monthly meetings — adapt and overcome was the method and just making it happen has worked,” he said.
James’s year included a number of deaths. In March, his stepson died in an in-custody death with the Tucson Police Department, four of his past coworkers with the Arizona Department of Corrections passed away from non-COVID-19 related causes and a childhood friend died of COVID-19 in Florida. Two of his dogs also passed within three months of each other.
People at his wife’s work got COVID-19 and his daughter-in-law contracted the virus, which “affected her in a very overwhelming manner.”
“As the year progressed with COVID-19, I felt the walls closing in due to it reaching the door steps,” he said.
Regardless of the hardships, James is thankful for the good things the year brought. His two stepchildren graduated from college, his son and daughter-in-law were married, his son had a successful sportsman year of hunting that James helped with and he had a new home built.
“I became in contact and closer to family members that I had not seen in years or met and I realized how important the little things we take for granted are,” he said. “May God bless us all. Be kind to each other, be the best you can be and may all essential workers continue to be strong.”
Steve Ware
Quail Creek resident Steve Ware said 2020 was an important chapter in his “God story.”
Steve and his wife, Barbara, were living in Oregon in 2017. Steve was an avid pickleball player and his passion for the sport would ultimately help save his life.
“I was playing pickleball with a good friend and he says, ‘Hey, guess what, I’m selling my house and moving to my second home in Quail Creek,” he said. “He said, ‘We have 16 pickleball courts,' and it intrigued me.”
Steve also competes in air rifle competitions and discovered the Quail Creek Air Gun Club. He runs the website for the United States Air Rifle Benchrest Association, a national air rifle organization.
“I got an email in 2018 from the president of the club here saying they wanted to sanction the club with the organization so I turned to Barb and said, 'They have pickleball and air rifle in Quail Creek,’’' he said. “Politically, the area matches our philosophies so we came down here and found a lot in Quail Creek and bought it.”
They moved into their new home in July 2019.
Steve is a Vietnam veteran and set up a pre-admission physical at the Tucson VA; he learned he had stage 2B lung cancer.
In May, “Teddy the tumor” was successfully removed.
“I went through 33 radiations and seven chemos,” he said. “I went through all that and had no side effects.”
While Steve said he knows there are many people who consider 2020 a lost year, he is grateful for the many blessings it brought.
“Had God not led us here through the discovery of pickleball and the air rifle club the result would have been death in Oregon,” he said.