Maghran

Cathy Maghran speaks April 3 during a joint meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission and the Sahuarita Town Council.

A Sahuarita Planning and Zoning commissioner resigned Monday, citing frustrations over a proposed asphalt plant she called “a disaster.”

Cathy Maghran resigned effective immediately during the call to the audience portion of the Sahuarita Town Council meeting, catching some council members off guard as she thanked them for her seven years on the board.



