A Sahuarita Planning and Zoning commissioner resigned Monday, citing frustrations over a proposed asphalt plant she called “a disaster.”
Cathy Maghran resigned effective immediately during the call to the audience portion of the Sahuarita Town Council meeting, catching some council members off guard as she thanked them for her seven years on the board.
During a brief speech, Maghran, a Quail Creek resident, said her own frustrations with “the direction the board appears to be going and the constraints put on our rights to be able to fight this (asphalt plant) through the town or through private (means)” led her to resign.
During an April 3 joint study session between the council and the commission, aimed at providing background information about the Vulcan Materials Company's application to operate an asphalt plant near Quail Creek, Maghran briefly walked out after apparently feeling concerns about environmental impacts of the proposed plant and who was responsible for enforcing them were not being addressed.
“This potentially could affect the wildlife in the area, along with the box turtle, which is an endangered species that is in this area, and this is one of the biggest migratory paths for birds and butterflies in the United States,” Maghran said, adding groundwater and air pollution are also major concerns.
“I feel like we’re better off stopping this before there is a problem than after there is a problem,” she said to applause. “Somebody’s gotta be responsible for the people in this area that are retired or that are raising families and bringing children here. We don’t know if there’s going to be an effect on fertility, sterility, of fetuses of pregnant women. All of these things are a factor.”
Town Attorney Jon Paladini told Maghran that the town’s authority is limited to land-use impacts and that numerous agencies handle the other questions she raised.
“With all due respect, it’s not how you feel, it’s what you can prove and what you can show,” Paladini said.
During her resignation speech Monday, Maghran said, “I feel I can be far more effective trying to stop this disaster from the outside than from the inside. We must protect our residents, our children, our pets, our environment, our wildlife, our groundwater, our air quality, our homes and our towns.”
The Planning and Zoning Commission is responsible for reviewing, advising and providing recommendations to the Town Council on planning and zoning policies, plans and regulations. In most cases, the commission serves as a recommending body to the Mayor and Town Council. According to the town’s website, each member of the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission is nominated and appointed by the Mayor and Town Council.
Vulcan’s application for a Type 3 Conditional Use Permit to operate a hot mix asphalt plant along Old Nogales Highway is under review by town staff.
A public hearing on the application before the Planning and Zoning Commission is tentatively scheduled for May 23. Another public hearing will also take place before the Town Council, but a date has yet to be set.
