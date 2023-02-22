Members of Pima County’s Adult Detention Facility Blue Ribbon Commission were confirmed by the Board of Supervisors with a 4-1 vote on Tuesday.
The commission, which was approved at the board’s Jan. 24 meeting, will be tasked with evaluating the need, feasibility and costs of improving the county’s current Adult Detention Facility or constructing a new one.
In early December 2022, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos approached the board about the current condition of the jail, which he said was in “a full-blown crisis” due to understaffing, overcrowding and deteriorating infrastructure, and requested the board consider approving a half-cent sales tax to fund the construction of a new detention facility.
Along with assessing the need and feasibility of constructing a new jail, the commission will also look at best practices and standards that could be impacting facility operations, and funding options available to the county for facility improvements.
Daniel Sharp, former Oro Valley Police Chief, will chair the group, and will be supported on the commission by representatives from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Pima County’s Public Defender’s Office, Pima County Justice Services Division, the Tucson Police Department, the Rio Nuevo Board, Sundt Construction and Grace Temple and Missionary Baptist Church.
County Administrator Jan Lesher said she expects to provide the board with regular updates on the group’s progress, along with the commission’s formal recommendations in September 2023.
