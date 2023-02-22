Members of Pima County’s Adult Detention Facility Blue Ribbon Commission were confirmed by the Board of Supervisors with a 4-1 vote on Tuesday.

The commission, which was approved at the board’s Jan. 24 meeting, will be tasked with evaluating the need, feasibility and costs of improving the county’s current Adult Detention Facility or constructing a new one.



