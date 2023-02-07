Sahuarita’s Planning and Zoning Commission saw a full house during a lively four-hour public hearing Monday on a request to rezone 15 acres for apartments near the northeastern corner of Duval Mine Road and La Canada Drive.

Nearly 50 people submitted comments to the commission, nearly all in opposition of the proposal, and about 20 spoke after an hour-long presentation by the land owner, Park Corporation.



