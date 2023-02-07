Sahuarita’s Planning and Zoning Commission saw a full house during a lively four-hour public hearing Monday on a request to rezone 15 acres for apartments near the northeastern corner of Duval Mine Road and La Canada Drive.
Nearly 50 people submitted comments to the commission, nearly all in opposition of the proposal, and about 20 spoke after an hour-long presentation by the land owner, Park Corporation.
In the end, the commission voted, 3-1, to recommend approval of the zoning request to the Town Council with conditions.
The crowd, which overflowed into the lobby of Sahuarita Town Hall, was mostly made up of residents of Green Valley RV Resort, east of the site.
Their main concerns were the development plan that includes two options, each with more than 10 three-story, multi-family housing units as well as potentially commercial space. The plans call for up to 276 units.
Town planning and zoning manager Anna Casadei summarized the concerns of dozens of comments submitted to the town opposing the rezoning from GR-1 (Rural Residential) to B-1 (Local Business).
The RV park also submitted petitions opposing the rezoning signed by almost 200 year-round residents.
The worries included traffic, height of the structures, water availability, drainage, the density of the proposed apartment complex, first-responder response time, demands on schools, potential crime and population growth overall.
Casadei said the rezoning plan is in line with the town’s General Plan, is in an area where B1 zoning is allowed, and is in an area designated as appropriate for growth by the town.
RV park HOA President Dale Powers touched on the concerns over enough water to support the development.
Property owner and applicant Morgan Neville, with Park Corporation, said they were assured by Community Water Company of Green Valley there was enough water to support the project.
Casadei pointed out the state's "massive housing shortage," and said "multi-family housing is the most sustainable type of housing in a lot of ways — in terms of miles of road you need and also in terms of how much water gets used. Single-family homes use about twice as much water as multi-family.”
One of the loudest concerns voiced by residents and commissioners was traffic in an area near two shopping complexes and a major intersection.
Kim Carroll, senior project manager for Kimley-Horn and Associates, the company that did a traffic analysis last summer, said they determined no need to adjust anything for traffic.
She said they collected traffic volumes at Duval Mine Road and La Canada Drive on Aug. 30.
Residents said an August study wasn't an accurate depiction of seasonal business, but Carroll said typically in traffic analysis they add 10% to account for the increase in traffic during certain times of the year. She said the apartment units are projected to increase traffic in the area by 10%.
Residents, who were vocal throughout the evening, said that wasn't nearly enough.
Resort resident Eric Felton said it’s the entrance of the resort that brings the traffic concerns, not the intersection.
“You can't make a left-hand turn at these times because there will be cars stacked up waiting five, six, seven deep waiting to make the left and the speed limit at 45 miles is ridiculous,” he said. “It makes it almost impossible to get out of the park.”
Commissioner Raymond Maynard asked about the size of the area the study covered, and said traffic backups already exist east of I-19 at the turn into the plaza housing Big Lots and Ross. He suggested the traffic study area be extended.
The height of the buildings — proposed at a maximum of 39 feet and three-stories — caused residents to ask about the change to their view, as well as privacy and the density of units planned.
Neville said current zoning allowed for buildings to reach 34 feet, and they were only asking for 39.
“With building heights, several people commented about views to the west, and of course what everyone realizes is there are no iconic views to the west,” he said. "There's no mountain ranges. There's mine tailings and sky. The view is sky. This impact is an additional four feet of sky restricted at the bottom.”
The height is also required for them to hit the density they need to be financially successful and include certain amenities.
Three speakers favored the project because of the lack of workforce housing within walking distance to amenities in the town.
The commission discussed several considerations to add to a recommendation to the Town Council, focusing on building height and traffic.
Ultimately, the commission forwarded the recommendation to council that the rezoning should be approved with three conditions — the site design be in substantial conformance with the preliminary development plan; portions of buildings within 80 feet of the eastern property line are limited to two stories; and a proportional share to be paid by the developer if the project introduces additional traffic needs to Duval Mine Road.
Commissioner Daniel Millet was the lone no vote, saying town staff and council needed more time to examine the application and feedback.
The council will hear the recommendation March 27 possibly take a vote on the rezoning.