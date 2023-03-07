Chrysler’s 300 letter series made a splash when it debuted in 1955. It was luxury vehicle, muscle car and a new standard for high performance all rolled into one.
The company produced 10 more letter-series vehicles over the next decade ending with the 300L in 1965 (they skipped “i”). In 1970, the series made a comeback, but just for one year. Then it went away for nearly three decades.
Two couples — one in Green Valley, the other in Sahuarita — have the rare 300 series Chryslers parked in their driveways. One couple acquired the limited-edition car in December and has big plans to simply enjoy it. The other bought it new in 1970 and is preparing to sell it off at auction.
Both couples met recently for the first time and have stories that speak to the car world’s reverence for the Chrysler 300s, and why it’s special to them personally.
Wedding day
Tony and Pat Doughty love to show the photo. Pat, with her sister Beth Ray next to her, is stepping into the family’s 1962 Chrysler 300 Sport on her wedding day in 1964.
The marriage fared better than the car. The Chrysler was traded in a few years after the wedding then was totaled in a crash. Tony and Pat, meanwhile, are headed for their 60th anniversary next year.
“Mostly, we plan to have fun driving it,” Tony said of their recent purchase, which is the same bold “Festival Red” as the car in their wedding photo. “We've registered it for a five-day vintage car tour following the Old Spanish Trail from Santa Fe, New Mexico, to Grand Junction, Colorado, in June, and in September we plan to drive it over to Fredericksburg, Texas, for the Chrysler 300 Club's Western National Meet.”
They were lucky to find it — there were only about 400 Chrysler 300Hs manufactured in 1962. (The wedding day car — the Sport model — was a less expensive Chrysler 300 offering.)
Tony bought the car from the Tucson Auto Museum, which had acquired it in 2017 at auction in Florida. He has traced the ownership to the mid-’90s, and said the car was originally sold in Portland, Oregon, for $5,100, “which in today’s dollars would be $50,500.”
Tony lifted the hood to show off an engine so clean you could eat off it.
“It’s got twin four-barrel Carter carburetors, so it will pass anything on the road but a gas station,” he said with a laugh.
Everything on the car is original, right down to the leather interior.
“Never having been restored, it's really not a show car,” he said. “But driving is the most fun anyway!”
A workhorse
Hershel McGriff bought his Chrysler 300 Hurst brand new in 1970. Some argue that it’s not part of the letter series, others go ahead and count it. McGriff already had a 1969 Chrysler 300 — the more affordable non-letter series — but this one, at more than 18 feet long and extraordinarily powerful, got his attention.
Even so, he made it earn its keep, mostly using it to tow other vehicles.
“I drove the heck out of it until about 1982,” he said. “I always had a trailer behind it.”
Those trailers usually carried racing cars. McGriff, 95, was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame last month after a racing career that began in 1945 when he was 17. He last drove in a NASCAR-sanctioned race in 2018, at age 90. McGriff has lived in Sahuarita since 1986, and still regularly takes his three-wheel motorcycle out for a spin.
McGriff has never been good at retirement, but he has downsized his car collection over the years. He’s doing it again this month with help from Mecum Auctions: The 1970 Chrysler 300 hits the auction block March 31.
Only about 500 were manufactured, but scarcity takes a backseat to the fact that a Hall of Famer is the first and only owner. Even so, the car on its own has an interesting history.
After McGriff’s move to Arizona in the mid-80s to work in mining, the car spent a lot of time in a warehouse.
Years later, he and his son, Hershel Jr., decided to fix it up, and dropped it off at a shop that later went belly-up. With the car in dozens of pieces, they collected what they could from the shop and later spent years hunting down all the parts to put it back together.
“I still don’t have the chrome piece for this fender,” he says, pointing at the passenger side front wheel well.
Hershel Jr. recalls driving it at 14, and other exploits that would horrify a typical newspaper reader.
The Chrysler is among three vehicles McGriff hopes to sell at auction. He’s also putting up a 1915 Buick Roadster originally owned by the mother of Dick Walden, who owns the pecan groves in Green Valley and Sahuarita.
“Her husband bought it new, so I’m the second owner,” McGriff said.
The car’s top was donated as scrap steel for the war effort in the 1940s.
He’s also auctioning a 2018 Slingshot — a three-wheeled vehicle that falls somewhere between a car and a motorcycle.
Cars have always been a business proposition for McGriff, so watching them come and go doesn’t take an emotional toll on him, he said.
His wife, Sherrie, said selling them off “upsets the kids more than him. For him, he’s never been that attached.”
Still, Hershel says of the Chrysler, “We had some fun with it.”