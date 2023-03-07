Chrysler’s 300 letter series made a splash when it debuted in 1955. It was luxury vehicle, muscle car and a new standard for high performance all rolled into one.

The company produced 10 more letter-series vehicles over the next decade ending with the 300L in 1965 (they skipped “i”). In 1970, the series made a comeback, but just for one year. Then it went away for nearly three decades.



Dan Shearer | 530-547-9770

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?