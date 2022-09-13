Bright lights, cheers, spinning wheels and the promise of a big grand prize.
Most of us have seen a television game show, but some residents in Green Valley and Sahuarita have seen what it looks like behind the scenes.
Here’s some of their stories of game shows from the 1960s to now.
'Dating Game' to 'Gambit'
Gloria Donnelly knew she wanted to entertain people.
It would lead her to appear on three game shows: "The Dating Game" in 1965, "Hollywood Squares" in 1966 and "Gambit" in 1977.
In her early 20s, Donnelly was modeling and entering beauty pageants — she was a runner-up for Miss Oklahoma City. During one pageant, she was seen by the right person.
“I was in the pageant and there was a gentleman from Paramount Studios that was one of the judges,” she said. “I did a dramatic reading and he said, ‘If you ever come to California, here's my card, you can talk with me.'”
When Donnelly made it to the West Coast, she took him up on his offer.
“He said, 'The days of sitting on the seat at the ice cream parlor and being discovered are gone, it's all method, hardcore acting like Marlon Brando,'” she recalled. “He said, ‘Really, you're a sweet girl from Oklahoma, and if you were my daughter I’d say don't do this. But if you are really serious about it, I support you 100% but we don't take you in and groom you, you have to groom yourself. And then present yourself.’”
He kept a file on her, she kept modeling and then she got the call about a new "Dating Game" show in 1965 hosted by Chuck Barris. Her then boyfriend ended up on it, too — on the same show.
“They hadn't done anything on TV yet and were doing some research; they hadn't started the TV part yet,” she said. “When I was interviewed for this they found out one of the three bachelors was my boyfriend... I said I had no idea. He couldn't tell me, I couldn't tell him, so they pulled him and they put the producer’s nephew in.”
She chose the nephew and they were sent to a show and LA’s prime rib hotspot, Lowry’s.
“TV cameras were there with us and everything, and he and I sat there and this lady said, ‘You’re Juliet Prowse.’ She made this big deal. I said I'm not her and she said, ‘You stars are alike…us little people have our books and we want you to sign it.’
“So my date goes, ‘Juliet, sign her book, for heaven's sake, don't disappoint her.’ I wrote, ‘Best wishes,’ and put my name, Gloria Parker.”
Donnelly, who lives in Green Valley, said once the industry likes you, they keep you in the loop for other opportunities and hers would come in the form of "Hollywood Squares" in 1966.
“Gypsy Rose Lee was in the top square and they asked a question about fairy tales… I never had fairy tales, so I didn't know and so I just went with her and I thought she ought to know,” Donnelly said. “She was a burlesque queen and she didn't know either. I went with her and I was off the show after that.”
Donnelly won some luggage out of it, and still remembers stopping at a hardware store with TVs in the window with her husband on a trip to see it debut.
Donnelly’s youngest daughter would appear on the same show in 1995.
In 1975, Donnelly got one more game show — "Gambit," a trivia show.
“On 'Gambit,' the category was religion and I was in my wheelhouse,” she said. “I won quite a bit of money and my husband got a boat, all kinds of stuff. It was a really big deal.”
'Jeopardy'
Bart Hillyer of Green Valley was on Jeopardy in 1990, after the show did a military contestant search in Europe when he was assigned at Rhein-Main, in Frankfurt. By the time he got word that he’d been selected, they’d moved to the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, so he flew to Los Angeles for the taping that September.
“I had the bad luck to go up against a great contestant, whose name I don’t remember, who won five times in a row—the maximum at that time. I came in second. The only question I remember was Final Jeopardy, which I got right. So did he.”
Back then, Hillyer says only the winner walked away with cash. The two runners-up got prizes. For finishing second, he got a one-week vacation for two in Bermuda.
“But there were all sorts of strings attached—restricted dates, had to fly out of LA—and it was crazily overvalued at $4,800, which I would have had to pay tax on,” he said.
In the end, he turned it down, “which left me with just some Rice-A-Roni and a Barca-Lounger.”
He wasn’t a fan of Jeopardy icon Alex Trebek, who’d only been doing the show six years by that point (he did 37 years in all). Hillyer didn’t like how Trebek treated the staff.
“Little problems sent him into a snit. Don’t know if he was just having a bad day, of course. He ignored the contestants except when they were actually on camera.”
“I lost all interest in the show,” he said. “I’ve never watched another one in the 32 years since. Got it out of my system, I guess.”
'The Price is Right'
Green Valley resident Charles Willis never had aspirations to appear on television.
But in 1963 he found himself stationed in Brooklyn, New York, while in the Navy and got free tickets to see "The Price is Right."
“I was a young person in the Navy and I probably wasn't even watching them (game shows),” he said. “When we were in New York City that was a big moment. We used to go to the USO in NYC and they would give away tickets to Broadway shows; we’d go down to see what we could get.”
Willis said he didn’t know it would lead to a call-back.
“We thought going to 'Price is Right' would be fun, so we went to watch the show and after it’s done they go pick their next contestants in the audience,” he said. “They give you a quick thing on how you respond and I got picked to go on to the show the next day.”
He said he thought the fact that he and his fellow crew members were in uniform while in the audience might have helped.
He doesn’t remember many details of the show but said "The Price is Right" was different then compared to today, and he did win a consolation prize — "luggage, which I had for years.”
'Let’s Make a Deal'
Sahuarita resident Marie Freiberger said the reason she and her husband, Scott, got tickets to “Let’s Make a Deal” in 2020 started with their cat.
“We had a ragdoll cat that loved to watch 'Let's Make a Deal,'” she said. “Every morning she’d get up and nag until we turned it on. I decided that we should dress up and go, and I got tickets. We went and it was the Christmas in July episode so I made us giant Christmas stockings to wear.”
The costumes got the attention of the show, and Scott was chosen as a contestant in the first deal.
“You go through a screening check, they bring groups in to talk and decide then, based on a person’s personality,” she said. “He was chosen and when he went down I said, ‘Take the prize, don't switch.’ Of course, they offer you wonderful things.”
Scott ultimately won a trip to Bali, and decided to keep it per Marie’s instructions.
“He was the big deal winner of the day and Wayne Brady came up and said, ‘Would you trade the trip for the big deal.’ He said, ‘Thank you, but I’m taking my wife to Bali.’”
After the show, all the winners went to studio headquarters to meet with their attorneys and sign paperwork, a process that lasted until 8 p.m.
“This was in summer of 2020 that it aired and due to the pandemic, we were unable to go to Bali, but the game show offered us 40% of the prize value,” she said. “We are currently using some of that money for a cruise to Hawaii.”
Marie said one of the things that sticks with her most is the camaraderie among audience members and the upbeat atmosphere of the set.
“It was a big party, very fun, you get to know people all around you,” she said. “With him being up front, all these people were talking to me and we were bonding.”
“There was true joy from everyone when he won.”
Marie said they have to wait three years before trying to get on the show again, but she would go back.
“I would do it again, I’d love to go back,” she said. “It was so fun. In between commercials, they throw candy and have quizzes and prizes.”
'Sale of the Century'
Sahuarita resident Marilyn Forstot had her moment in 1971 on the trivia show "Sale of the Century."
All these years later, she doesn’t remember the whole process of how she got chosen as a contestant, though she filled out an application and needed to be available by phone to be notified.
“It was very exciting being in Manhattan and the host was Joe Garagiola, a baseball player,” she said. “They had several contestants and they did four shows in a day. I think mine was in the afternoon and I did two shows.”
On the show, contestants answered trivia questions and earned money for correct answers and lost it for wrong answers. The person with the most money at the end won a prize.
“We had just had a baby and my husband said no trips,” she said. “The first day — I don't remember the prize — but you either took the prize or came back and if you chose to come back tomorrow you were not guaranteed unless you won again. It was all or nothing.”
“I had no reason to give up and the second time I won again and had to make the decision, ‘Do I take the prize and leave or come back for more stuff.’”
Forstot took the prize, an entertainment center with a couple televisions, a reel-to-reel tape player and a record player. She also won several instant prizes throughout the game.
“They were nice prizes, more than I could ever use, so I gave mom a TV,” she said. “One of the instant prizes I got was a ride-on lawnmower and a rug that I still have in the house.”
Forstot said she’s searched for Youtube footage of the show but hasn't found anything. Her husband might have a video of the show somewhere on film.
For her, it was a moment to treasure.
“It was very exciting and it was nice to get out, get my afternoon to myself and go into the big city,” she said. “I was living in Queens at the time.”
'Perfect Match'
Green Valley resident Liz Ashby was on a dating show in the '80s called "Perfect Match" based in Australia, where she is from.
“At the time, I was at college and some friends and I saw the show was actually going to be at our college to do interviews for the show,” she said. “It was myself and two friends, a bit of a joke to apply for the show when they came, and two of the three of us got on.”
Ashby was 19, and remembers there were a couple steps on the way out and she quietly reminded herself, “Don’t trip.”
Prior to the show they were given the questions and prompted with answers.
“I was an introvert and pretty shy at the time and I was petrified,” she said. “They give you the questions in the dressing room and I was having a brain freeze and couldn't think of what I would say.”
“They make suggestions because they want spicy answers, so the answers I gave….are not things I would have said, they fed them to us.”
Ashby didn’t win the long weekend trip to Bali.
She remembers being “mortified” when it aired because her parents told everyone and her uncle taped the episode.
“Watching it now, I was so different,” she said. “The dress I wore was — they wanted something bright and colorful — from my high school prom and very 80s with the shoulder pads."
“I always wondered what happened to the other people in the episode.”