Bright lights, cheers, spinning wheels and the promise of a big grand prize.

Most of us have seen a television game show, but some residents in Green Valley and Sahuarita have seen what it looks like behind the scenes.

gloria.jpg

Gloria Donnelly was in her early 20s in 1965 when she had her first game show moment on "The Dating Game." 
gam bit.jpg

"Gambit" aired from 1972-76. 
Super-Jeopardy-1.jpeg

"Jeopardy" contestants circa 1990.
Karl Willis001.jpg

Charles Willis was 20 in 1963, when he appeared on "The Price is Right." 
bill.jpeg

Bill Cullen hosted "The Price is Right" during the era Karl Willis was on in 1963. 
scott.JPG

Scott Freiberger wears his Christmas stocking costume that his wife, Marie, made them both for their appearance on "Let's Make a Deal." 
sale.jpeg

Joe Garagiola hosted "Sale of the Century" from 1971, when Marilyn Forstot was on, through 1974. 
liz.png

Liz Ashby on the 1980s Australian dating game show "Perfect Match." 
liz2.png

Liz Ashby, right, and the two other contestants on her episode of "Perfect Match." She wore her prom dress on-air.


Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

Tags

Reporter

Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.

