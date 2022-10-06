After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Green Valley Fire District brought back its annual coloring contest for Fire Prevention Week, and competition was fiercer than ever.

Armed with crayons, paints and lots of glitter, nearly 500 kindergarten through fourth grade students from Continental School and Great Expectations Academy scribbled and shaded their way through coloring sheets, putting their own flare on fire safety.

Coloring mushroom.JPG

Designs for the Green Valley Fire District's Fire Prevention Week coloring sheets were designed by middle school students from Continental School.
getting ready.JPG

Coloring contest winners from Continental get ready for the ride to school in one of GVFD's fire engines. 


Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

