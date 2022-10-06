After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Green Valley Fire District brought back its annual coloring contest for Fire Prevention Week, and competition was fiercer than ever.
Armed with crayons, paints and lots of glitter, nearly 500 kindergarten through fourth grade students from Continental School and Great Expectations Academy scribbled and shaded their way through coloring sheets, putting their own flare on fire safety.
Middle school art students from Continental also got in on the action this year, as they were tasked with creating the coloring sheets themselves.
“They did an amazing job with what they were able to come up with, and involving them also gave us a chance to spread that message of fire safety even further to some of the older kids,” said Corey Potter, a firefighter with GFVD who helped coordinate the contest.
This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Fire won’t wait; Plan your escape,” was aimed at educating everyone about the simple actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from fires – like drafting an exit plan, packing an emergency "go" bag and ensuring smoke alarms are working properly.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, you likely have less than two minutes to safely escape a home fire from the time a smoke alarm begins to chirp, making early warning and advance planning all the more important.
With some help from judges in the community, entries were narrowed down to the top three in each grade. On the line this year? The coveted grand prize of a pancake and donut breakfast with GVFD firefighters before being chauffeured to school – in a fire truck.
And as one winner from Continental School put it, the ride to school Wednesday morning was “a lot more fun than riding in any old car.”
But it wasn’t just the kids who were excited to have the contest back this year.
“It’s such a special day for the firefighters, too. They really enjoy it, and some even kind of get upset even when they realize it’s happening and they’re not working that day,” said L.T. Pratt, community outreach coordinator for GVFD.
Green Valley Fire engineer Josh Cavell, who was in the driver’s seat on Wednesday’s ride to Continental School, said he might get just as much out of it as the kids do.
“I’m really a big kid at heart, and I love the sirens and the lights as much as anybody,” he joked.
This year's grand prize winners from Continental School are Adrian Calderon (first grade), Lillian Auyer (second grade), Aubrey Stransky (third grade) and Swayze Palmer (fourth grade).
Winners from Great Expectations Academy included Mya Flores (first grade), Abby Cruz (second grade), Kinsley Freeland (third grade) and Judah Kanagy (fourth grade).
