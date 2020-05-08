Golfers who play at Haven Golf Course now have a vibrant piece of carved art to enjoy as they drive toward the second hole.
The remainder of an old cottonwood tree that had seen better days has been transformed by chainsaw carver Ed Shields into a show-stopping piece of colorful carvery surrounded by golf-course greenery and blooming oleander trees.
Shields is an old hand with a chainsaw. In his younger days, he would cut wood to heat the house back in Wisconsin. And when he left his current home in New York state, his car was loaded with the usual essentials — and his chainsaws.
“I bring my chainsaws and if a job comes up I’m ready," he said. "It’s a retirement hobby; I can’t play golf all the time. I like to think I’m the only guy who brings golf clubs and three chainsaws to Arizona."
Shield, who had a career as a registered nurse, said he uses a chainsaw for one reason: It’s faster than other methods.
Faster though it may be, a lot of artistry is involved. He took art classes as a kid and came back to it after retirement.
The detailed carving took him about 24 hours over 12 days as he worked from a large drawing he made from photos of a Kachina, a deified ancestral spirit of Pueblo Indian mythology. A large colorful painting of a kachina is also inside the Haven pro shop.
“Greg (Chesney) the manager at Haven asked me to do this. The tree had deteriorated and the top and been cut,” Shields said.
After creating the drawing, carving and deciding on colors, he headed to Ace Hardware in Green Valley Village where owner Mike McAuliffe mixed the paint colors, which is a water-based translucent stain.
As he carved and painted, golfers passing by stopped to watch for a bit, but that didn’t interfere with his work, which called “pretty much a one-man operation.”
To make the finished work appropriate for its surroundings Shields put a golf club in the hands of the kachina.
“We’re excited and proud of it," he said of the project. "People can pay a green fee and come out to see it.”