Sir Bogie, a 4-year-old Shih Tzu-Yorkie mix, loved to chase birds and lizards in his backyard but would never actually catch them, his owner, Noma Nel Hayden, said.
But on Friday, Bogie caught his prey — a deadly Colorado River toad in his yard in Green Valley.
Bogie stumbled backward and began pawing at his mouth, Hayden said. She acted immediately and washed out Bogie’s mouth, careful not to allow any water down his throat.
She called the veterinarian that night and was told to wash out Bogie's mouth several times and wait until morning to bring him in. She took Bogie in about 4:30 a.m., and he spent 24 hours in the intensive care unit. Despite all the efforts, Bogie died July 17.
With the arrival of the monsoon, Tom Jones, the manager of state Game and Fish's Amphibians & Reptiles Program, said pet owners should be on the lookout for poisonous Colorado River toads.
They are the largest toad in Arizona at six to eight inches long, are dark olive green and have generally smooth skin.
All toads secrete toxins from their skin, but the toxins from Colorado River toads are especially noxious to dogs, Jones said. He said the toads are not poisonous to humans but are deadly to dogs if the toxins are ingested.
“I wouldn’t characterize them as so dangerous,” Jones said. “They are no more dangerous than a box of chocolates would be.”
Jones said the best way to keep your pets safe is to train them to stay away from Colorado River toads. Owners can also put a barrier around their yards, such as a brick wall or chicken wire, although the toad can burrow underneath.
“There’s no silver bullet in this,” Jones said.
If a pet were to ingest the toxins, owners should be on the lookout for common symptoms like frothing at the mouth, lethargy and agitation, Jones said. They should also quickly wash out the dog's mouth and get them to a veterinarian.
“I just hope that by putting the information out, we can save someone else from going through the heartache we are experiencing,” Hayden said.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone