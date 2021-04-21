At approximately 11 a.m., the Green Valley Fire Department responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident near Whitehouse Canyon and Continental Road.
Upon arrival, firefighters found that two vehicles had been involved in a “head on” type collision. One vehicle left the roadway into the south drainage ditch, and the other vehicle ended up in the pecan fields to the north of the roadway.
The two people involved were both residents of Green Valley. One was transported by ambulance to Banner University Medical Center in Tucson, and one patient refused medical treatment. Pima County Sheriff's Department is currently investigating.